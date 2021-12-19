BREAKING: Former Auburn QB Bo Nix announces transfer to Oregon Ducks

The quarterback situation in Eugene just got a little bit more interesting, with former Auburn Tigers QB Bo Nix announcing via his Instagram page that he will be transferring to the Oregon Ducks next season.

Many Oregon fans will remember Nix as the QB who beat the Ducks back in 2019 after leading a late comeback in the first game of the season.

Nix threw for over 7,250 yards and 39 touchdowns in his time with the Tigers, playing in 34 total games. He will now likely enter a QB competition with true freshman Ty Thompson, along with Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford, all under new head coach Dan Lanning.

