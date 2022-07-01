BREAKING: Former Auburn player traded to Jazz

A recent Auburn draftee has just been traded to his third NBA team — and he hasn’t even played a minute in the league.

Walker Kessler, who was first drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies before his rights were traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the night of the NBA draft, has now been traded once again to the Utah Jazz as part of a blockbuster package to acquire center Rudy Gobert.

The massive trade includes Kessler, shooting guard Malik Beasley, shooting guard Patrick Beverley, power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, small forward Leandro Bolmaro and multiple first-round draft picks. Gobert has been an NBA All-Star for three years running and has won Defensive Player of the Year three times, so the Timberwolves are getting a great defensive player for the incredible volume they’ve given to the Jazz.

Kessler had already settled in and picked his number for the Timberwolves, so the sudden change will have him looking to get adjusted to a new playing environment and locker room yet again before the NBA season starts. With Kevin Durant on the market and numerous marquee players still available, he may not want to get too comfortable in an offseason where blockbuster trades have become the norm in the last few years.