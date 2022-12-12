BREAKING: Former Alabama WR Traeshon Holden commits to Ducks
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks got a big early win in the transfer portal, landing former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who had 7 touchdowns in two seasons under Nick Saban.
Holden, who was on an official visit to Eugene this past weekend to check out the school, will likely be a big addition to Oregon’s offense, which lost both WR Dont’e Thornton and WR Seven McGee to the portal this year, as well as senior WR Chase Cota.
As a former 4-star recruit who was rated as the No. 187 player in the 2020 class, Holden had a breakout season in 2022 with 6 TDs for the Crimson Tide, making it relatively surprising that he chose to enter the portal.
Traeshon Holden on his Oregon OV 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/MOKKiB70wm
— Oregon Football Updates (@ducksavenue) December 11, 2022
Traeshon Holden’s Transfer Portal Profile
Collegiate Stats
Alabama Crimson Tide
2022: 10 Games | 25 catches, 331 yards, 6 TD
2021: 11 Games | 21 catches, 239 yards, 1 TD
Vitals
Hometown
Harbor City, California
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
195 pounds
Class
2020
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
93
CA
WR
Rivals
4
5.8
CA
WR
ESPN
4
93
CA
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
91.84
CA
WR
247 Composite
4
0.9312
CA
WR