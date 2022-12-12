BREAKING: Former Alabama WR Traeshon Holden commits to Ducks

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks got a big early win in the transfer portal, landing former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who had 7 touchdowns in two seasons under Nick Saban.

Holden, who was on an official visit to Eugene this past weekend to check out the school, will likely be a big addition to Oregon’s offense, which lost both WR Dont’e Thornton and WR Seven McGee to the portal this year, as well as senior WR Chase Cota.

As a former 4-star recruit who was rated as the No. 187 player in the 2020 class, Holden had a breakout season in 2022 with 6 TDs for the Crimson Tide, making it relatively surprising that he chose to enter the portal.

Traeshon Holden on his Oregon OV 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/MOKKiB70wm — Oregon Football Updates (@ducksavenue) December 11, 2022

Traeshon Holden’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Alabama Crimson Tide

2022: 10 Games | 25 catches, 331 yards, 6 TD

2021: 11 Games | 21 catches, 239 yards, 1 TD

Vitals

Hometown Harbor City, California Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-3 Weight 195 pounds Class 2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 CA WR Rivals 4 5.8 CA WR ESPN 4 93 CA WR On3 Recruiting 4 91.84 CA WR 247 Composite 4 0.9312 CA WR

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire