BREAKING: Former Alabama CB Khyree Jackson commits to Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a big win in the transfer portal over the weekend, landing a commitment from former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Khyree Jackson, one of the top defensive backs in the transfer portal.
Jackson, who played in 21 games under Nick Saban over the past two season, now projects to come to Eugene and be an instant impact player, helping to lif up the secondary after the NFL departure from Christian Gonzalez.
The Ducks extended an offer to Jackson soon after the portal opened last week, and the Alabama CB didn’t waste any time coming out to Eugene, taking an official visit with fellow Crimson Tide player, WR Traeshon Holden over the weekend.
Shout Out to my guy @Real_Khyree‼️ Official Like Tissue‼️📍@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/ar6pvTeKzr
— 🏈Coach Glove🏈 (@dhglover) December 10, 2022
Khyree Jackson’s Transfer Portal Profile
Collegiate Stats
Alabama Crimson Tide
2021: 12 games played | 7 tackles
2022: 9 games played | 7 tackles
Fort Worth Community College
2019: 25 tackles | 3 INT
Vitals
Hometown
Upper Marlboro, MD
Position
CB
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
198 pounds
Class
2021
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
89
MD
CB
Rivals
3
5.6
MD
CB
ESPN
N/A
N/A
MD
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
90.42
MD
CB
247 Composite
4
0.8930
MD
CB