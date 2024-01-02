BREAKING: Former 5-star LSU OT Lance Heard enters transfer portal

LSU managed to avoid any major losses in the transfer portal, but that changed on the final day before it closed.

On Tuesday, true freshman offensive tackle Lance Heard announced his intentions to transfer from LSU after one season. The news wasn’t exactly a surprise as the former five-star recruit from Monroe didn’t travel with the team to Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Coach Brian Kelly said that Heard — who ranked as a top-15 prospect nationally coming out of high school — was evaluating his future with the program at the time. In 2023, he appeared in 12 games and made one start at right tackle.

New: #LSU OT Lance Heard has entered the Transfer Portal, @On3sports has learned. Heard was a 5-star signee a year ago who made one start this season for the Tigers.https://t.co/H7FnBQ19XR pic.twitter.com/5SYCHHZh39 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 2, 2024

LSU is expected to return both starting tackles in 2024 as Will Campbell and Emery Jones are not draft-eligible. Heard didn’t have a clear path to start, but losing the highest-rated recruit from the 2023 signing class will certainly hurt.

