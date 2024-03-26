Breaking: Flynn Appleby is no longer with Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Flynn Appleby is not on the roster for Rutgers football, the Australian punter not returning for a third season with the Big Ten program.

The only punter currently on the Rutgers roster is Michael Hartshorn, a freshman from Pennsylvania who did not punt in a game last year. Head coach Greg Schiano confirmed on Tuesday that Appleby has left the team and is no longer pursuing football.

Last year, Appleby averaged 39.6 yards per punt. In the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami, he had three punts for 40.6 yards.

Two of the Australian’s three punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Appleby was a very worthy successor to Rutgers’ strong lineage of producing quality punters. In 2022, Adam Korsak won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter. He became the first player in Rutgers football history to win a national award for on-the-field performance.

Prior to his time at Rutgers, Appleby played Australian Rules Football where he was a standout performer.

He was a redshirt as a freshman in 2022 before earning the starting job last year.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire