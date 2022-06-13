Breaking: Florida linebacker Abram Wright commits to Rutgers football

Rutgers landed a third commitment on Sunday and a second from Florida with the verbal of linebacker Abram Wright.

A three-star linebacker from Fleming Island (Fleming Island, FL), Wright held Power Five offers from Rutgers and Duke. He committed to Rutgers football on Sunday following his official visit to the Big Ten program.

Wright is the definition of an under-the-radar recruit, playing for a program that doesn’t receive as much interest from Power Five programs as many of the other big-time schools in the talent-rich state. That hasn’t stopped Wright from performing well in pads or in shorts during this camp season.

(Fleming Island has an intriguing 6-foot-4 wide receiver in Darion Domineck for what it is worth, a player who is starting to rack up some nice quality offers including Indiana, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and West Virginia).

In 2021 for Fleming Island, Wright had 76 total tackles and seven sacks in 11 games. It is impressive output from a linebacker whose film shows a player that can go sideline-to-sideline and make plays. He is comfortable getting after the quarterback but also dropping back into coverage.

This past weekend, he backed up his impressive statistical output. At the Wake Forest camp, Wright ran an impressive 4.58 time in the 40, a number that is borderline elite for developed college linebackers let alone a rising senior in high school.

Earlier on Sunday, Rutgers football landed verbals from Massachusetts wide receiver Jesse Oforie and Florida offensive lineman Mozell Williams.