BREAKING: Florida flips 4-star linebacker from South Carolina

The Gators picked up another four-star recruit Wednesday night, flipping linebacker Jaden Robinson from South Carolina.

Robinson committed to the Gamecocks on the Fourth of July, but Florida was just getting into the race at that point and continued to pursue the Columbia High (Lake City, Florida) recruit. Eventually, Billy Napier’s staff convinced him to flip. Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman has been the lead recruiter for Florida, and outside linebacker coach Mike Peterson is also in the mix, according to 247Sports. Peterson has ties to Robinson from his time recruiting him for South Carolina.

Florida lacked an inside linebacker in the class, and Robinson fills that hole. In previous visits, coaches have laid out where he would play, and the Gators like him on the inside. He took a pair of visits to the Swamp in late July and that could have made the difference for Robinson.

Florida class of 2023 now sits at 17 total commitments, 15 four-stars and two three-stars. Robinson is around the middle of the pack, but he’s still ranked No. 379 overall on the 247Sports composite and No. 32 at his position.

UF remains at No. 13 on 247Sports’ team rankings.

