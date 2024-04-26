Breaking: Falcons trade up to select DT Ruke Orhorhoro at No. 35 overall

The Atlanta Falcons have traded up to the No. 35 overall selection in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft and selected Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhororo.

Starting with the player, he’s certainly an exciting projects. His ceiling is high but it will rely on him developing as a pass rusher. He offers some positional versatility between being able to moved around to the edge, especially if he develops correctly. He’ll have a good mentor in David Onyemata.

Now, to get the player, the Falcons gave up a lot of value. The Falcons traded away picks No. 43 and 79, the Arizona Cardinals gave up 35 and 189. Moving down 110 spots in the draft with your next selection is a good bit for a project player with another great option in Johnny Newton still on the board.

Another head scratching move for Terry Fontenot in Atlanta.

Grade: D+

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire