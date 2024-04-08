Breaking: ESPN reports John Calipari finalizing deal to become the next head basketball coach at Arkansas

This morning, Mississippi State’s Chris Jans and Little Rock’s Darrel Walker were the latest names tied to Arkansas’ open head coach position. However, tonight, Kentucky’s John Calipari is that name making the rounds, and it has real smoke behind it.

At 8:12 PM Sunday, Wess Moore of FOX 16 in Little Rock tweeted that he expected Calipari to become the next head coach at Arkansas; by 10:27, ESPN’s Pete Thamel confirmed the report in an X (Twitter) post stating:

Sources: John Calipari is finalizing a five-year deal to become the next coach at Arkansas. The deal is expect to be completed in the next 24 hours.

To say this coaching search has been insane is a massive understatement. It started two days ago when Chris Beard allegedly pulled out of a deal to become the next head coach at the eleventh hour. Now Arkansas is reportedly taking one of the biggest names from one of the most storied programs in the nation for themselves.

Calipari has spent 15 years with the Wildcats, earning a record of 410-123 (.769) with 32 NCAA tournament wins, 8 Sweet 16s, 7 Elite Eights, 4 Final Fours, and a National Championship in 2012. Before Kentucky, he coached at UMASS and Memphis were he brought both teams to a Final Four and a combined 11 NCAA tournament appearances. His career record is 855-263 (.765).

