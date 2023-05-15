BREAKING: Ducks land commitment from Colorado CB Nikko Reed

It it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

Arguably the best defensive player for the Oregon Ducks in 2022 was cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a former Colorado Buffalo who followed coach Demetrice Martin from Boulder to Eugene.

The Ducks are going back to the well and trying to see if lightning will strike twice.

On Monday, former Colorado cornerback Nikko Reed announced that he would be committing to the Ducks, following Coach Meat to Oregon and looking to crack his way into the starting lineup under Dan Lanning. In two seasons with Colorado, Reed became a big contributor and put up some impressive stats:

2021: 6 Games | 7 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU

2022: 12 Games | 42 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 7 PBU

Reed will have no shortage of competition for playing time in Eugene. The Ducks also brought in former Alabama CB Khyree Jackson this offseason, and have holdovers on the roster like Trikweze Bridges, Dontae Manning, and Jahlil Florence all competing for the starting spots on defense.

The addition of Reed currently puts the Ducks over the 85-man scholarship limit, but there are a lot of personnel moves left to be made before the season starts this fall.

