Breaking: Ducks land commitment from 4-star S Aaron Flowers

There has been a lot of positive recruiting buzz for the Oregon Ducks over the past several weeks, but not many commitments to show for it. That changed on Friday afternoon, with Dan Lanning and Co. picking up one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 class.

4-star safety Aaron Flowers announced on Friday that he would join the Ducks, picking Oregon over the USC Trojans.

Flowers is rated by 247Sports as the No. 109 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 9 safety. He took a visit to Oregon earlier in March, and left Eugene with glowing reviews.

Flowers is now the sixth player in the 2024 class for the Ducks, all of whom are rated as 4-stars. He is the first defensive back in the class, but joins an impressive group recruited by defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin and new safeties coach Chris Hampton that includes Daylen Austin, Roderick Pleasant, Jahlil Florence, Jalil Tucker, and many others.

Aaron Flowers’ Recruiting Profile

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Aaron Flowers has Committed to Oregon! The Top 70 player in the ‘24 Class chose the Ducks over USC and Oklahoma. “Just looking at it I saw myself more comfortably at Oregon and more at peace there. It just felt right.”https://t.co/nwDwkSUPf5 pic.twitter.com/MXhWqi4yR3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 7, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 90 TX S 247Sports Composite 4 0.9297 TX S Rivals 4 5.8 TX S ESPN 4 81 TX S On3 Recruiting 4 83 TX S

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 190 pounds Hometown Forney, Texas Projected Position Safety Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 18, 2023

Visited Oregon on March 17, 2023

Committed on April 7, 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

USC Trojans

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Baylor Bears

Louisville Cardinals

Michigan State Spartans

Washington Huskies

Oklahoma Sooners

Highlights

