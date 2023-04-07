Breaking: Ducks land commitment from 4-star S Aaron Flowers
There has been a lot of positive recruiting buzz for the Oregon Ducks over the past several weeks, but not many commitments to show for it. That changed on Friday afternoon, with Dan Lanning and Co. picking up one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 class.
4-star safety Aaron Flowers announced on Friday that he would join the Ducks, picking Oregon over the USC Trojans.
Flowers is rated by 247Sports as the No. 109 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 9 safety. He took a visit to Oregon earlier in March, and left Eugene with glowing reviews.
Flowers is now the sixth player in the 2024 class for the Ducks, all of whom are rated as 4-stars. He is the first defensive back in the class, but joins an impressive group recruited by defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin and new safeties coach Chris Hampton that includes Daylen Austin, Roderick Pleasant, Jahlil Florence, Jalil Tucker, and many others.
Aaron Flowers’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
90
TX
S
247Sports Composite
4
0.9297
TX
S
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
S
ESPN
4
81
TX
S
On3 Recruiting
4
83
TX
S
Vitals
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
190 pounds
Hometown
Forney, Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on January 18, 2023
Visited Oregon on March 17, 2023
Committed on April 7, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
USC Trojans
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Baylor Bears
Louisville Cardinals
Michigan State Spartans
Washington Huskies
Oklahoma Sooners
