Breaking: Ducks land commitment from 4-star S Aaron Flowers

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

There has been a lot of positive recruiting buzz for the Oregon Ducks over the past several weeks, but not many commitments to show for it. That changed on Friday afternoon, with Dan Lanning and Co. picking up one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 class.

4-star safety Aaron Flowers announced on Friday that he would join the Ducks, picking Oregon over the USC Trojans.

Flowers is rated by 247Sports as the No. 109 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 9 safety. He took a visit to Oregon earlier in March, and left Eugene with glowing reviews.

Flowers is now the sixth player in the 2024 class for the Ducks, all of whom are rated as 4-stars. He is the first defensive back in the class, but joins an impressive group recruited by defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin and new safeties coach Chris Hampton that includes Daylen Austin, Roderick Pleasant, Jahlil Florence, Jalil Tucker, and many others.

Aaron Flowers’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

90

TX

S

247Sports Composite

4

0.9297

TX

S

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

S

ESPN

4

81

TX

S

On3 Recruiting

4

83

TX

S

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

190 pounds

Hometown

Forney, Texas

Projected Position

Safety

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on January 18, 2023

  • Visited Oregon on March 17, 2023

  • Committed on April 7, 2023

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • USC Trojans

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • Baylor Bears

  • Louisville Cardinals

  • Michigan State Spartans

  • Washington Huskies

  • Oklahoma Sooners

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire