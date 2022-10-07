BREAKING: Ducks land commitment from 3-star OL Bryce Boulton

The Oregon Ducks added to their haul in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Friday morning, getting a verbal commitment from 3-star OL Bryce Boulton, out of Palm Desert, California.

Boulton is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound player who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 78 IOL in the 2023 class.

Boulton has heavily favored to choose the Ducks after taking a visit to Eugene earlier in the year. He now joins a recruiting class that ranks 14th in the nation and has a chance to climb those rankings with a number of high-profile prospects still in the mix.

Boulton is another big pick-up for offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who has done incredibly well on the recruiting trail since coming to Oregon.

Bryce Boulton’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

85

CA

IOL

Rivals

UR

UR

CA

IOL

ESPN

N/R

N/R

CA

IOL

On3 Recruiting

3

86

CA

IOL

247 Composite

3

0.8550

CA

IOL

Vitals

Hometown

Palm Desert, CA

Projected Position

Interior Offensive Lineman

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

255 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Oregon Ducks offer on Jun 24, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Idaho Vandals

  • Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

  • Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Twitter

