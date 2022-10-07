BREAKING: Ducks land commitment from 3-star OL Bryce Boulton

The Oregon Ducks added to their haul in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Friday morning, getting a verbal commitment from 3-star OL Bryce Boulton, out of Palm Desert, California.

Boulton is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound player who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 78 IOL in the 2023 class.

Boulton has heavily favored to choose the Ducks after taking a visit to Eugene earlier in the year. He now joins a recruiting class that ranks 14th in the nation and has a chance to climb those rankings with a number of high-profile prospects still in the mix.

Boulton is another big pick-up for offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who has done incredibly well on the recruiting trail since coming to Oregon.

Bryce Boulton’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 85 CA IOL Rivals UR UR CA IOL ESPN N/R N/R CA IOL On3 Recruiting 3 86 CA IOL 247 Composite 3 0.8550 CA IOL

Vitals

Hometown Palm Desert, CA Projected Position Interior Offensive Lineman Height 6-foot-3 Weight 255 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Oregon Ducks offer on Jun 24, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Colorado Buffaloes

Idaho Vandals

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

