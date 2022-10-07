BREAKING: Ducks land commitment from 3-star OL Bryce Boulton
The Oregon Ducks added to their haul in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Friday morning, getting a verbal commitment from 3-star OL Bryce Boulton, out of Palm Desert, California.
Boulton is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound player who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 78 IOL in the 2023 class.
Boulton has heavily favored to choose the Ducks after taking a visit to Eugene earlier in the year. He now joins a recruiting class that ranks 14th in the nation and has a chance to climb those rankings with a number of high-profile prospects still in the mix.
Boulton is another big pick-up for offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who has done incredibly well on the recruiting trail since coming to Oregon.
Bryce Boulton’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
85
CA
IOL
Rivals
UR
UR
CA
IOL
ESPN
N/R
N/R
CA
IOL
On3 Recruiting
3
86
CA
IOL
247 Composite
3
0.8550
CA
IOL
Vitals
Hometown
Palm Desert, CA
Projected Position
Interior Offensive Lineman
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
255 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Oregon Ducks offer on Jun 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Colorado Buffaloes
Idaho Vandals
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
💯 Committed!! @oregonfootball #Committed #ScoDucks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/C3a98R5XRI
— Bryce Boulton🇭🇹 (@BryceBoulton) October 7, 2022