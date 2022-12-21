BREAKING: Ducks flip 5-star Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks are pulling out some massive wins during the end of the early recruiting period, this time by landing a massive flip of 5-star safety Peyton Bowen, who was previously committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Bowen is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 safety and No. 14 overall player in the 2023 class.

Down the stretch over the past few weeks, it became clear that the Ducks were working hard to close with Bowen, who was among their top targets in the class. It became a three-team race with the Ducks battling the Oklahoma Sooners, who were also trying to flip Bowen, while Notre Dame worked hard to hold onto the elite defender.

In the end, Dan Lanning and the Ducks were able to come out on top and land Bowen, who is now one of the staples of the 2023 class and among the biggest wins for Lanning in his young tenure at Oregon.

Peyton Bowen’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

94

TX

S

Rivals

4

6.0

TX

S

ESPN

5

90

TX

S

On3 Recruiting

5

98

TX

S

247 Composite

5

0.9861

TX

S

 

Vitals

Hometown

Guyer, Texas

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

185 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Committed to Notre Dame on Jan. 1, 2022

  • Visited Oregon on Oct. 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

