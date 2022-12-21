BREAKING: Ducks flip 5-star Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Oregon Ducks are pulling out some massive wins during the end of the early recruiting period, this time by landing a massive flip of 5-star safety Peyton Bowen, who was previously committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Bowen is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 safety and No. 14 overall player in the 2023 class.

Down the stretch over the past few weeks, it became clear that the Ducks were working hard to close with Bowen, who was among their top targets in the class. It became a three-team race with the Ducks battling the Oklahoma Sooners, who were also trying to flip Bowen, while Notre Dame worked hard to hold onto the elite defender.

In the end, Dan Lanning and the Ducks were able to come out on top and land Bowen, who is now one of the staples of the 2023 class and among the biggest wins for Lanning in his young tenure at Oregon.

Peyton Bowen’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen has Committed to Oregon! The No. 13 player in the ‘23 Class was formerly Committed to Notre Dame. He is the 2nd 5-star commitment in Oregon’s Top 10 Classhttps://t.co/yYPHEKtDOS pic.twitter.com/jWZo4Y0YZa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2022

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX S Rivals 4 6.0 TX S ESPN 5 90 TX S On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX S 247 Composite 5 0.9861 TX S

Vitals

Hometown Guyer, Texas Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-0 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Committed to Notre Dame on Jan. 1, 2022

Visited Oregon on Oct. 22, 2022

