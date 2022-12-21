Ducks flip 4-star RB Jayden Limar from Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Oregon Ducks scored another massive win in the recruiting world on Wednesday, landing a verbal commitment from 4-star running back Jayden Limar, who was previously committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since May of 2022.

Limar is rated as the No. 3 player in the state of Washington, and is viewed by 247Sports as the No. 16 RB in the 2023 class. He has been on multiple visits to Eugene over the past couple of years and has developed a close relationship with both Dan Lanning and Oregon RB coach Carlos Locklyn.

This recruiting flip does not come as a major surprise, with On3’s Justin Hopkins logging a prediction for it to happen earlier this month.

Limar is now the second RB in Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class, joining 4-star RB Dante Dowdell, who is rated as the No. 6 RB in the class.

Jayden Limar’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 0.9108 WA RB Rivals 4 5.8 WA RB ESPN 4 81 WA RB On3 Recruiting 4 89.92 WA RB 247 Composite 4 90 WA RB

Vitals

Hometown Lake Stevens, WA Projected Position Running Back Height 5-foot-11 Weight 190 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on June 13th, 2021

Oregon visit on January 28th, 2022

Committed to Notre Dame on May 26, 2022

Top Schools

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Committed)

Oregon Ducks

Michigan Wolverines

Arizona Wildcats

Twitter

