Ducks flip 4-star RB Jayden Limar from Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Zachary Neel
The Oregon Ducks scored another massive win in the recruiting world on Wednesday, landing a verbal commitment from 4-star running back Jayden Limar, who was previously committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since May of 2022.

Limar is rated as the No. 3 player in the state of Washington, and is viewed by 247Sports as the No. 16 RB in the 2023 class. He has been on multiple visits to Eugene over the past couple of years and has developed a close relationship with both Dan Lanning and Oregon RB coach Carlos Locklyn.

This recruiting flip does not come as a major surprise, with On3’s Justin Hopkins logging a prediction for it to happen earlier this month.

Limar is now the second RB in Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class, joining 4-star RB Dante Dowdell, who is rated as the No. 6 RB in the class.

Jayden Limar’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

0.9108

WA

RB

Rivals

4

5.8

WA

RB

ESPN

4

81

WA

RB

On3 Recruiting

4

89.92

WA

RB

247 Composite

4

90

WA

RB

 

Vitals

Hometown

Lake Stevens, WA

Projected Position

Running Back

Height

5-foot-11

Weight

190 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 13th, 2021

  • Oregon visit on January 28th, 2022

  • Committed to Notre Dame on May 26, 2022

Top Schools

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Committed)

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Arizona Wildcats

Twitter

