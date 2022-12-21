BREAKING: Ducks flip 4-star CB Daylen Austin from LSU Tigers

The Oregon Ducks got another big win on Wednesday, successfully flipping 4-star cornerback Daylen Austin from the LSU Tigers and getting him to commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

It was believed early on that Austin, who has been committed to LSU since May, wouldn’t end up signing his national letter of intent until February, but after a visit to Eugene this past weekend, the Ducks apparently were able to move that timeline up and convince the blue-chip prospect to flip to Oregon.

Austin is rated by 247Sports as the No. 12 CB and No. 109 overall player in the 2023 class, and he is a big addition to Oregon’s recruiting class. With the loss of CB Christian Gonzalez to the NFL this offseason, the Ducks have a major need in the secondary, and they are bringing in some nice prospects along with Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson through the portal to address those needs.

Austin is now the fourth defensive back addition in Oregon’s 2023 class, joining 4-star Cole Martin, 4-star Kodi DeCambra, and 3-star Collin Gill.

Daylen Austin’s Recruiting Profile

BREAKING: Four-Star cornerback Daylen Austin tells me he has flipped his commitment from LSU to Oregon! The 6’1 190 CB from Long Beach, CA had been Committed to the Tigers since May. Ranked as a Top 105 player nationally. Oregon recruiting 📈📈https://t.co/aZr0bCYp2P pic.twitter.com/RYhaRPLQUP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2022

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 CA CB Rivals 4 5.9 CA CB ESPN 4 83 CA CB On3 Recruiting 4 91.40 CA CB 247 Composite 4 0.9495 CA CB

Vitals

Hometown Long Beach, California Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-foot-1 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon on March 11, 2021

Committed to LSU on May 16, 2022

Visited Oregon unofficially in October and December, 2022

Top Schools Before Commitment

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

Penn State Nittany Lions

LSU Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

Nebraska Corn Huskers

Michigan State Spartans

USC Trojans

