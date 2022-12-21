BREAKING: Ducks flip 4-star CB Daylen Austin from LSU Tigers

1
Zachary Neel
·2 min read

The Oregon Ducks got another big win on Wednesday, successfully flipping 4-star cornerback Daylen Austin from the LSU Tigers and getting him to commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

It was believed early on that Austin, who has been committed to LSU since May, wouldn’t end up signing his national letter of intent until February, but after a visit to Eugene this past weekend, the Ducks apparently were able to move that timeline up and convince the blue-chip prospect to flip to Oregon.

Austin is rated by 247Sports as the No. 12 CB and No. 109 overall player in the 2023 class, and he is a big addition to Oregon’s recruiting class. With the loss of CB Christian Gonzalez to the NFL this offseason, the Ducks have a major need in the secondary, and they are bringing in some nice prospects along with Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson through the portal to address those needs.

Austin is now the fourth defensive back addition in Oregon’s 2023 class, joining 4-star Cole Martin, 4-star Kodi DeCambra, and 3-star Collin Gill.

MAKE NOTE ABOUT CALEB PRESLEY.

Daylen Austin’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

94

CA

CB

Rivals

4

5.9

CA

CB

ESPN

4

83

CA

CB

On3 Recruiting

4

91.40

CA

CB

247 Composite

4

0.9495

CA

CB

 

Vitals

Hometown

Long Beach, California

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

180 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered by Oregon on March 11, 2021

  • Committed to LSU on May 16, 2022

  • Visited Oregon unofficially in October and December, 2022

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

  • LSU Tigers

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Nebraska Corn Huskers

  • Michigan State Spartans

  • USC Trojans

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories