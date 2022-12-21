BREAKING: Ducks flip 4-star CB Daylen Austin from LSU Tigers
The Oregon Ducks got another big win on Wednesday, successfully flipping 4-star cornerback Daylen Austin from the LSU Tigers and getting him to commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
It was believed early on that Austin, who has been committed to LSU since May, wouldn’t end up signing his national letter of intent until February, but after a visit to Eugene this past weekend, the Ducks apparently were able to move that timeline up and convince the blue-chip prospect to flip to Oregon.
Austin is rated by 247Sports as the No. 12 CB and No. 109 overall player in the 2023 class, and he is a big addition to Oregon’s recruiting class. With the loss of CB Christian Gonzalez to the NFL this offseason, the Ducks have a major need in the secondary, and they are bringing in some nice prospects along with Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson through the portal to address those needs.
Austin is now the fourth defensive back addition in Oregon’s 2023 class, joining 4-star Cole Martin, 4-star Kodi DeCambra, and 3-star Collin Gill.
Daylen Austin’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
94
CA
CB
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
CB
ESPN
4
83
CA
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
91.40
CA
CB
247 Composite
4
0.9495
CA
CB
Vitals
Hometown
Long Beach, California
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
180 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered by Oregon on March 11, 2021
Committed to LSU on May 16, 2022
Visited Oregon unofficially in October and December, 2022
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
Penn State Nittany Lions
LSU Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Nebraska Corn Huskers
Michigan State Spartans
USC Trojans