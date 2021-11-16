Breaking Down Wyatt Teller’s Extension with Browns

The way that NFL contracts are structured has changed over the years for a number of different reasons. The one thing to be aware of though is that what is reported regarding an NFL signing isn’t always as it appears. That isn’t necessarily the case here, but it is certainly prudent to examine the details of the contract once we have them and interpret what they mean for the future of the player and the team.

Earlier, we took a look at how Andrew Berry saved the team money with the release of Odell Beckham Jr. Now we take a look at how he started spending some of that money.

Wyatt Teller’s extension with the Cleveland Browns, on the surface, is a four-year deal worth $56.8M, which leaves him with a yearly average salary of $14.2M. This is big money on the offensive line, but it is clear the Browns wanted to solidify their identity for years to come by locking up two of the best guards in the NFL in Teller and Joel Bitonio.

Guaranteed Money

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

At signing, $16.59M of the contract is guaranteed, however on the third day of the league year (Friday, March 18, 2022) his 2023 contract becomes fully guaranteed. The $12.5M is his base salary in 2023 but can be considered guaranteed money in his contract because it is “Injury guaranteed.” So, his full base salary in 2023 of $12.5M becomes guaranteed on March 18th, 2022, or if he is cut and cannot pass a physical due to injury. Basically, Teller is going to get $29.091,000 no matter what.

His real guaranteed money is $29.1M.

Structure

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Teller’s contract is a four-year deal on paper, but he received a signing bonus of about $5.6M this year when signed on the dotted line. Although Teller sees the money now, the Browns can spread the signing bonus out over five years. Approximately $1.1M will count against their cap in 2021 and then another $1.1M for each year of his four-year deal. It is how teams ease the burden of big contracts on the salary cap. Any kind of bonus can be spread out over the years of a deal, despite being paid out to the player right away.

The Teller contract begins next year in 2022 and pays him a base salary of just $1.5M. He will also receive a $9M option bonus though, making his total compensation for 2022 about $10.5M. Here we are again, with the Browns opting to use a bonus to pay him right away but spread the cap hit out of the four years of his deal in increments of $2.25M.

In 2023, Teller will get a base salary of $12.5M which became guaranteed back in 2022, as explained earlier.

The Out Option for the Team

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After the 2023 season, the Browns have a potential way out of this deal if they want it. If Teller’s play were to fall off or he run into injury issues, the Browns could cut ties with him and only take a hit of $6.75M in dead cap for 2024. The dead cap money at this point is the remainder of his signing bonus and 2022 option bonus, all money Teller has already been paid.

If the Browns elected to keep Teller in 2024, they would owe him $11M in a base salary as well as a $2M roster bonus if he is not cut before the third day of the league year, Teller is also set up to receive a per-game active bonus in 2024. It’s an incentive that pays him $58,823 for each game he is active. So, if he were active for every game in 2024, he would make an additional $1M. So, Teller could make a total of $14M in 2024, none of that money is guaranteed though.

The structure is similar in 2025 except he would make a base salary of $12.8M and get a $3M roster bonus if he were still a Cleveland Browns on the third day of the league year. The same per game active bonus exists in 2025, so he could potentially make $16.8M in total for the 2025 season.

Restructure

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Teller turns 27 years old on November 21st of this year. That means he would be 29 years old when the Browns must decide on his future before the 2024 season. The truth is, either way, Teller is unlikely to see the final two years of his new deal as it is currently structured.

If Teller is still playing great football going into the ’24 season the Browns would most likely look to restructure his contract. With no more guaranteed money on the deal, the Browns could roll a good amount of his 2024 base salary into a signing bonus making it guaranteed and payable right away to Teller. They would restructure his money going forward adding years to the end of the deal without guaranteed money on it. This would allow the Browns to spread out the impact of Teller’s contract once again over a three- or four-year period.

Depending on how the Browns front office evaluates Teller’s future at that point they would likely restructure his 2024 and 2025 contract to make portions of it guaranteed with bonuses included. Teller would be happy to add insignificant years on the end of his contract at that point, in return for additional years of guaranteed pay and some lump-sum bonus payouts. This is the best way that NFL teams can sign their best players but spread out the cap hit over multiple years.

This is really a two-year contract starting in 2022 paying Teller almost $30M with the potential for another restructure between the 2023 and 2024 season if the Browns want to keep him in Orange and Brown as he heads into his 30’s.

1

1