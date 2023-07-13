Breaking down Wisconsin’s class of 2024 by position

Ben Kenney
·4 min read

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 has rounded into form, the group now up to 19 total commitments after yesterday’s addition of Dillan Johnson.

247Sports currently ranks the class at No. 17 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten. The group’s blue-chip ratio has also risen to 33% with the recent slew of four-star commitments in the last few weeks.

Related: Update: How Luke Fickell’s 2024 class compares to the Paul Chryst-era classes

There are still months remaining in the cycle and several of Wisconsin’s top targets remain on the board. But if the cycle ended today, I think Badger fans would be quite pleased about Luke Fickell’s output in his first full class.

Here is a breakdown of the current group based on position, along with 247Sports’ ranking for each commit:

Offensive Line

Four-star OT Emerson Mandell

  • No. 322 in the nation, No. 25 OT, No. 2 recruit from Minnesota

Four-star OT Kevin Haywood

  • No. 249 in the nation, No. 21 OT, No. 4 recruit from Pennsylvania

Three-star OT Derek Jensen

  • No. 549 in the nation, No. 37 OT, No. 6 recruit from Wisconsin

Three-star iOL Ryan Cory

  • No. 615 in the nation, No. 41 iOL, No. 18 recruit from Pennsylvania

Three-star OT Colin Cubberly

  • No. 745 in the nation, No. 59 OT, No. 6 recruit from New York

Defensive Back

Four-star CB Omillio Agard

  • No. 354 in the nation, No. 28 CB, No. 8 recruit from Pennsylvania

Three-star S Raphael Dunn

  • No. 610 in the nation, No. 60 S, No. 12 recruit from New Jersey

Three-star CB Jay Harper

  • No. 644 in the nation, No. 60 CB, No. 31 recruit from Alabama

Three-star S Kahmir Prescott

  • No. 700 in the nation, No. 75 S, No. 23 recruit from Pennsylvania

Defensive Line

Four-star EDGE Anelu Lafaele

  • No. 520 in the nation, No. 36 EDGE, No. 2 recruit from Hawaii

Three-star DL Dillan Johnson

  • No. 948 in the nation, No. 95 DL, No. 20 recruit from Illinois

Three-star DL Hank Weber

  • No. 1080 in the nation, No. 107 DL, No. 37 recruit from Tennessee

Linebacker

Three-star LB Thomas Heiberger

  • No. 479 in the nation, No. 45 LB, No. 2 recruit from South Dakota

Three-star LB Landon Gauthier

  • No. 765 in the nation, No. 70 LB, No. 7 recruit from Wisconsin

Receiver

Four-star TE Grant Stec

  • No. 264 in the nation, No. 13 TE, No. 5 recruit from Illinois

Three-star WR Kyan Berry-Johnson

  • No. 770 in the nation, No. 98 WR, No. 18 recruit from Illinois

 

Running Back

Four-star RB Darrion Dupree

  • No. 389 in the nation, No. 32 RB, No. 10 recruit from Illinois

Three-star RB Gideon Ituka

  • No. 1013 in the nation, No. 76 RB, No. 26 recruit from Maryland

Quarterback

Four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer

  • No. 392 in the nation, No. 27 QB, No. 66 recruit from Texas

