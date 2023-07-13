Breaking down Wisconsin’s class of 2024 by position
Wisconsin’s class of 2024 has rounded into form, the group now up to 19 total commitments after yesterday’s addition of Dillan Johnson.
247Sports currently ranks the class at No. 17 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten. The group’s blue-chip ratio has also risen to 33% with the recent slew of four-star commitments in the last few weeks.
Related: Update: How Luke Fickell’s 2024 class compares to the Paul Chryst-era classes
There are still months remaining in the cycle and several of Wisconsin’s top targets remain on the board. But if the cycle ended today, I think Badger fans would be quite pleased about Luke Fickell’s output in his first full class.
Here is a breakdown of the current group based on position, along with 247Sports’ ranking for each commit:
Offensive Line
I am very happy to announce that I have committed to the university of Wisconsin @CoachFick @BadgerFootball @CoachBicknell pic.twitter.com/nqcFbTI1uR
— Emerson Mandell 4⭐️ (@_mandell) July 4, 2023
Four-star OT Emerson Mandell
No. 322 in the nation, No. 25 OT, No. 2 recruit from Minnesota
Four-star OT Kevin Haywood
No. 249 in the nation, No. 21 OT, No. 4 recruit from Pennsylvania
Three-star OT Derek Jensen
No. 549 in the nation, No. 37 OT, No. 6 recruit from Wisconsin
Three-star iOL Ryan Cory
No. 615 in the nation, No. 41 iOL, No. 18 recruit from Pennsylvania
Three-star OT Colin Cubberly
No. 745 in the nation, No. 59 OT, No. 6 recruit from New York
Defensive Back
Composite 4⭐️ CB Omillio Agard brought out Bucky Badger for his commitment 🔥pic.twitter.com/5LKvv2CbFw
— 247Sports (@247Sports) July 2, 2023
Four-star CB Omillio Agard
No. 354 in the nation, No. 28 CB, No. 8 recruit from Pennsylvania
Three-star S Raphael Dunn
No. 610 in the nation, No. 60 S, No. 12 recruit from New Jersey
Three-star CB Jay Harper
No. 644 in the nation, No. 60 CB, No. 31 recruit from Alabama
Three-star S Kahmir Prescott
No. 700 in the nation, No. 75 S, No. 23 recruit from Pennsylvania
Defensive Line
Commits like this don't happen very often 🌴
Anelu Lafaele, the Class of 2024's No. 2 player in the state of Hawaii, commits to Wisconsin 🏈
FULL COMMITMENT: https://t.co/n80HT97wLT pic.twitter.com/fBzMiK57Dq
— 247Sports (@247Sports) July 11, 2023
Four-star EDGE Anelu Lafaele
No. 520 in the nation, No. 36 EDGE, No. 2 recruit from Hawaii
Three-star DL Dillan Johnson
No. 948 in the nation, No. 95 DL, No. 20 recruit from Illinois
Three-star DL Hank Weber
No. 1080 in the nation, No. 107 DL, No. 37 recruit from Tennessee
Linebacker
BREAKING: Three-star edge rusher Thomas Heiberger has committed to the #Badgers.
"I was ready to be a Badger."
UW gets a top of the board linebacker over Oklahoma, Utah, Stanford, Washington, Nebraska, and more. https://t.co/863DMBANyO pic.twitter.com/QVD2xwvJjy
— Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) April 9, 2023
Three-star LB Thomas Heiberger
No. 479 in the nation, No. 45 LB, No. 2 recruit from South Dakota
Three-star LB Landon Gauthier
No. 765 in the nation, No. 70 LB, No. 7 recruit from Wisconsin
Receiver
BREAKING: Top247 tight end Grant Stec has committed to the #Badgers.
Stec is the highest rated tight end commit for Wisconsin in the 247sports composite era.https://t.co/U745lS4iKd pic.twitter.com/LUnGttf2bP
— Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) January 29, 2023
Four-star TE Grant Stec
No. 264 in the nation, No. 13 TE, No. 5 recruit from Illinois
Three-star WR Kyan Berry-Johnson
No. 770 in the nation, No. 98 WR, No. 18 recruit from Illinois
Running Back
BREAKING: The #Badgers get their man at tailback.
Composite four-star RB Darrion Dupree announces his commitment to Wisconsin, a decision he's been set on since April.
"I don't think there's a place better than Wisconsin."https://t.co/NBjqk5ymeO (FREE) pic.twitter.com/0wjCNRxejj
— Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) July 7, 2023
Four-star RB Darrion Dupree
No. 389 in the nation, No. 32 RB, No. 10 recruit from Illinois
Three-star RB Gideon Ituka
No. 1013 in the nation, No. 76 RB, No. 26 recruit from Maryland
Quarterback
I am grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with! With lots of prayer, I have decided to follow @CoachFick and @CoachPhilLongo to the Big 10 where I will look forward to playing in the Air Raid!
Glory to God!Let’s go BADGER NATION !!🦡 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9OKBp0CLtu
— Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 24, 2022
Four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer
No. 392 in the nation, No. 27 QB, No. 66 recruit from Texas