Breaking down Wisconsin’s class of 2024 by position

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 has rounded into form, the group now up to 19 total commitments after yesterday’s addition of Dillan Johnson.

247Sports currently ranks the class at No. 17 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten. The group’s blue-chip ratio has also risen to 33% with the recent slew of four-star commitments in the last few weeks.

There are still months remaining in the cycle and several of Wisconsin’s top targets remain on the board. But if the cycle ended today, I think Badger fans would be quite pleased about Luke Fickell’s output in his first full class.

Here is a breakdown of the current group based on position, along with 247Sports’ ranking for each commit:

Offensive Line

I am very happy to announce that I have committed to the university of Wisconsin @CoachFick @BadgerFootball @CoachBicknell pic.twitter.com/nqcFbTI1uR — Emerson Mandell 4⭐️ (@_mandell) July 4, 2023

Four-star OT Emerson Mandell

No. 322 in the nation, No. 25 OT, No. 2 recruit from Minnesota

Four-star OT Kevin Haywood

No. 249 in the nation, No. 21 OT, No. 4 recruit from Pennsylvania

Three-star OT Derek Jensen

No. 549 in the nation, No. 37 OT, No. 6 recruit from Wisconsin

Three-star iOL Ryan Cory

No. 615 in the nation, No. 41 iOL, No. 18 recruit from Pennsylvania

Three-star OT Colin Cubberly

No. 745 in the nation, No. 59 OT, No. 6 recruit from New York

Defensive Back

Composite 4⭐️ CB Omillio Agard brought out Bucky Badger for his commitment 🔥pic.twitter.com/5LKvv2CbFw — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 2, 2023

Four-star CB Omillio Agard

No. 354 in the nation, No. 28 CB, No. 8 recruit from Pennsylvania

Three-star S Raphael Dunn

No. 610 in the nation, No. 60 S, No. 12 recruit from New Jersey

Three-star CB Jay Harper

No. 644 in the nation, No. 60 CB, No. 31 recruit from Alabama

Three-star S Kahmir Prescott

No. 700 in the nation, No. 75 S, No. 23 recruit from Pennsylvania

Defensive Line

Commits like this don't happen very often 🌴 Anelu Lafaele, the Class of 2024's No. 2 player in the state of Hawaii, commits to Wisconsin 🏈 FULL COMMITMENT: https://t.co/n80HT97wLT pic.twitter.com/fBzMiK57Dq — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 11, 2023

Four-star EDGE Anelu Lafaele

No. 520 in the nation, No. 36 EDGE, No. 2 recruit from Hawaii

Three-star DL Dillan Johnson

No. 948 in the nation, No. 95 DL, No. 20 recruit from Illinois

Three-star DL Hank Weber

No. 1080 in the nation, No. 107 DL, No. 37 recruit from Tennessee

Linebacker

BREAKING: Three-star edge rusher Thomas Heiberger has committed to the #Badgers. "I was ready to be a Badger." UW gets a top of the board linebacker over Oklahoma, Utah, Stanford, Washington, Nebraska, and more. https://t.co/863DMBANyO pic.twitter.com/QVD2xwvJjy — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) April 9, 2023

Three-star LB Thomas Heiberger

No. 479 in the nation, No. 45 LB, No. 2 recruit from South Dakota

Three-star LB Landon Gauthier

No. 765 in the nation, No. 70 LB, No. 7 recruit from Wisconsin

Receiver

BREAKING: Top247 tight end Grant Stec has committed to the #Badgers. Stec is the highest rated tight end commit for Wisconsin in the 247sports composite era.https://t.co/U745lS4iKd pic.twitter.com/LUnGttf2bP — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) January 29, 2023

Four-star TE Grant Stec

No. 264 in the nation, No. 13 TE, No. 5 recruit from Illinois

Three-star WR Kyan Berry-Johnson

No. 770 in the nation, No. 98 WR, No. 18 recruit from Illinois

Running Back

BREAKING: The #Badgers get their man at tailback. Composite four-star RB Darrion Dupree announces his commitment to Wisconsin, a decision he's been set on since April. "I don't think there's a place better than Wisconsin."https://t.co/NBjqk5ymeO (FREE) pic.twitter.com/0wjCNRxejj — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) July 7, 2023

Four-star RB Darrion Dupree

No. 389 in the nation, No. 32 RB, No. 10 recruit from Illinois

Three-star RB Gideon Ituka

No. 1013 in the nation, No. 76 RB, No. 26 recruit from Maryland

Quarterback

I am grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with! With lots of prayer, I have decided to follow @CoachFick and @CoachPhilLongo to the Big 10 where I will look forward to playing in the Air Raid! Glory to God!Let’s go BADGER NATION !!🦡 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9OKBp0CLtu — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 24, 2022

Four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer

No. 392 in the nation, No. 27 QB, No. 66 recruit from Texas

