Breaking down the winners and losers of NBA 22-team season return format

The league's Board of Governors approved a 22-team return proposal during Thursday's meeting. Included in the plan are eight more regular season games for each club, a possible play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed in both conferences, a full four-round playoff format and all games to be played at Walt Disney World Resort.

The tentative start date for games is July 31.

Let's take a look at the winners and losers from the NBA's 22-team season return format.

