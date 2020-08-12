Breaking down the wild NBA race for the West’s 8th seed
BREAKING DOWN, THE WILD NBA RACE, FOR THE WEST'S 8TH SEED. Portland Trail Blazers, REMAINING GAME: vs. Nets. If they win, they’re in at No. 8. If they lose and the Grizzlies, Spurs and Suns lose, they’re still in at 8. They would drop to ninth if two of the teams on this list lose. Memphis Grizzlies, REMAINING GAME: vs. Bucks. They need a win and a Blazers loss to vault back into eighth. They can clinch No. 9 by winning or if both the Suns and Spurs lose. Phoenix Suns, REMAINING GAME: vs. Mavericks. They need to win this one and both the Grizzlies and Blazers need to lose to get the eighth seed.