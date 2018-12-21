Breaking down why the Knicks would be interested in Jabari Parker originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

According to Ian Begley of ESPN, sources indicated that the Knicks are among the teams interested in Bulls forward Jabari Parker.

The Knicks are among the teams who have expressed preliminary interest in trading for Chicago's Jabari Parker, per ESPN sources. It doesn't appear that anything is imminent at the moment. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 20, 2018

Begley added that nothing was imminent, but the Knicks certainly make for an intriguing trade partner. New York holds all of their draft picks for the foreseeable future on top of possessing many additional second round picks from past trades.

The hardest part of finding a good fit for Parker is trying to find salary that matches. But the fact that the second year of his two-year, $40 million deal is a team option essentially makes his contract a $20 million expiring contract, a perfect trade chip to entice teams that want to shed salary.

The Knicks have Tim Hardaway Jr., who is on a three-year deal that pays him $17 million annually. He is currently the Knicks leading scorer but is dealing with plantar fasciitis that could sideline him for a considerable chunk of time. At 26 years old, the Knicks may not consider him to be a part of their long-term plans anymore.

Enes Kanter is a strictly offense and rebounding center, who is on an expiring deal that is $18 million. New York may decided the Kanter for Parker swap is worth it to get a look at Parker in their system; but they also could be enticed by a Parker-Kanter swap due to the large number of minutes it would free up to develop Noah Vonleh and 20-year old 7-footer Mitchell Robinson.

When you comb through the Knicks roster more, you see that virtually every player on the roster could be moved in some sort of combination package that would work for both sides.

The Knicks consider themselves serious players in 2019 free agency, and shedding as much salary as they can makes sense as long as they retain the core of Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Knox and (maybe) Frank Ntilikina.

The Knicks attempted the most midrange shots per game last season, and they are currently 6th in the league in midrange shot attempts. Parker's preferred shot would very much fit in with what New York is currently doing, and he (15 PPG) would provide a scoring boost in the absence of Hardaway (21 PPG).

As we get closer to the February 8 NBA trade deadline, New York will be a key franchise to keep an eye on in the rumor mill.