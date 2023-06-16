Breaking down where Colorado football’s incoming transfers came from
As of this writing, Colorado has added a total of 51 transfers from either the FBS or FCS ranks this offseason. Both the efficiency and pure scale of the Buffs’ roster transformation are unprecedented in this modern era of Division I college football.
A considerable portion of head coach Deion Sanders’ “Louis luggage” followed him from Jackson State, but the Buffs also picked up transfer portal players from all but one of the Power Five conferences. Only a small handful of Buffs from last season’s one-win team remain in Boulder, including Anthony Hankerson, Van Wells and Chance Main.
Below is a look at where Colorado’s incoming transfers came from (h/t DNVR Buffs):
SEC — 12 players
S Myles Slusher (Arkansas)
RB Kavosiey Smoke (Kentucky)
EDGE Jordan Domineck (Arkansas)
CB Kyndrich Breedlove (Ole Miss)
LB Demouy Kennedy (Alabama)
S Vito Tisdale (Kentucky)
DL Amari McNeil (Tennessee)
CB Jahquez Robinson (Alabama)
OT David Conner (Florida)
WR Tar’Varish Dawson (Auburn)
DE JJ Hawkins (Ole Miss)
DE Arden Walker (Missouri)
Notable: Only two of those 12 are offensive players
ACC — 7 players
LB LaVonta Bentley (Clemson)
P Mark Vassett (Louisville)
DE Derrick McLendon (Florida State)
LB Brendan Gant (Florida State)
CB Omarion Cooper (Florida State)
DL Bishop Thomas (Florida State)
S Travis Jay (Florida State)
Notable: Coach Prime added a whopping five transfers from his alma mater FSU
American Athletic Conference — 3 players
WR Jimmy Horn Jr. (South Florida)
WR Xavier Weaver (South Florida)
RB Alton McCaskill (Houston)
Notable: All three should be candidates to start for the Buffs in 2023
Big 12 — 2 players
DL Taijh Alston (West Virginia)
WR Jaylen Ellis (Baylor)
Notable: Ellis had three receptions that each went for over 47 yards last season for the Bears
Pac-12 — 2 players
PK Jace Feely (Arizona State)
EDGE Sav’ell Smalls (Washington)
Notable: You could also add Chance Main, who entered the transfer portal and then recommitted to Colorado, to this list
Sun Belt — 2 players
DT Chazz Wallace (Old Dominion)
DE Deeve Harris (Old Dominion)
Notable: Harris and Wallace both joined the herd in April
Mid-American — 2 players
OT Savion Washington (Kent State)
OL Jack Bailey (Kent State)
Notable: Two former Golden Flashes followed both new Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and O-line coach Bill O’Boyle from Kent State to Boulder
Mountain West — 1 player
DL Leonard Payne Jr. (Fresno State)
Notable: Payne is another candidate to potentially start for Colorado in 2023
FCS — 14 players
DE Shane Cokes (Dartmouth)
OL Landon Bebee (Missouri State)
QB Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State)
OT Tyler Brown (Jackson State)
CB/WR Travis Hunter (Jackson State)
S Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (Jackson State)
PK Alejandro Mata (Jackson State)
LB Jeremiah Brown (Jackson State)
WR Willie Gaines (Jackson State)
S Rodrick Ward (Southern Utah)
WR Javon Antonio (Northwestern State)
DE Khairi Manns (Maine)
S Shilo Sanders (Jackson State)
RB Sy’veon Wilkerson (Jackson State)
Notable: Coach Prime added nine former JSU Tigers to his Colorado team
JUCO — 4 players
DL Zach Blackwood (Garden City CC)
OT Kareem Harden (Butler CC)
OL Jack Wilty (Iowa Central CC)
OL Isaiah Jatta (Snow College)
Notable: OL coach Bill O’Boyle can seemingly recruit the JUCO ranks well
Independent — 1 player
OL Reggie Young II (Liberty)
Notable: Liberty will begin the 2023 season in the Conference USA
