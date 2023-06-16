Breaking down where Colorado football’s incoming transfers came from

As of this writing, Colorado has added a total of 51 transfers from either the FBS or FCS ranks this offseason. Both the efficiency and pure scale of the Buffs’ roster transformation are unprecedented in this modern era of Division I college football.

A considerable portion of head coach Deion Sanders’ “Louis luggage” followed him from Jackson State, but the Buffs also picked up transfer portal players from all but one of the Power Five conferences. Only a small handful of Buffs from last season’s one-win team remain in Boulder, including Anthony Hankerson, Van Wells and Chance Main.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Below is a look at where Colorado’s incoming transfers came from (h/t DNVR Buffs):

SEC — 12 players

S Myles Slusher (Arkansas)

RB Kavosiey Smoke (Kentucky)

EDGE Jordan Domineck (Arkansas)

CB Kyndrich Breedlove (Ole Miss)

LB Demouy Kennedy (Alabama)

S Vito Tisdale (Kentucky)

DL Amari McNeil (Tennessee)

CB Jahquez Robinson (Alabama)

OT David Conner (Florida)

WR Tar’Varish Dawson (Auburn)

DE JJ Hawkins (Ole Miss)

DE Arden Walker (Missouri)

Notable: Only two of those 12 are offensive players

ACC — 7 players

At right, Florida State defensive back Travis Jay (18) checks off as he gets ready to defend Jacksonville State wide receiver Ahmad Edwards (9) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Jacksonville State won 20-17. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

LB LaVonta Bentley (Clemson)

P Mark Vassett (Louisville)

DE Derrick McLendon (Florida State)

LB Brendan Gant (Florida State)

Advertisement

CB Omarion Cooper (Florida State)

DL Bishop Thomas (Florida State)

S Travis Jay (Florida State)

Notable: Coach Prime added a whopping five transfers from his alma mater FSU

American Athletic Conference — 3 players

Oct 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) catches a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jimmy Horn Jr. (South Florida)

WR Xavier Weaver (South Florida)

RB Alton McCaskill (Houston)

Notable: All three should be candidates to start for the Buffs in 2023

Big 12 — 2 players

DL Taijh Alston (West Virginia)

WR Jaylen Ellis (Baylor)

Notable: Ellis had three receptions that each went for over 47 yards last season for the Bears

Pac-12 — 2 players

PK Jace Feely (Arizona State)

EDGE Sav’ell Smalls (Washington)

Advertisement

Notable: You could also add Chance Main, who entered the transfer portal and then recommitted to Colorado, to this list

Sun Belt — 2 players

Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a Colorado Buffaloes helmet before a game against the Northern Colorado Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DT Chazz Wallace (Old Dominion)

DE Deeve Harris (Old Dominion)

Notable: Harris and Wallace both joined the herd in April

Mid-American — 2 players

OT Savion Washington (Kent State)

OL Jack Bailey (Kent State)

Notable: Two former Golden Flashes followed both new Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and O-line coach Bill O’Boyle from Kent State to Boulder

Mountain West — 1 player

Oct 29, 2022; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs defensive tackle Leonard Payne Jr. (55) celebrates next to defensive back Morice Norris (43) after recovering a fumble against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second quarter at Valley Children’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

DL Leonard Payne Jr. (Fresno State)

Notable: Payne is another candidate to potentially start for Colorado in 2023

Advertisement

FCS — 14 players

DE Shane Cokes (Dartmouth)

OL Landon Bebee (Missouri State)

QB Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State)

OT Tyler Brown (Jackson State)

CB/WR Travis Hunter (Jackson State)

S Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (Jackson State)

PK Alejandro Mata (Jackson State)

LB Jeremiah Brown (Jackson State)

WR Willie Gaines (Jackson State)

S Rodrick Ward (Southern Utah)

WR Javon Antonio (Northwestern State)

DE Khairi Manns (Maine)

S Shilo Sanders (Jackson State)

RB Sy’veon Wilkerson (Jackson State)

Notable: Coach Prime added nine former JSU Tigers to his Colorado team

JUCO — 4 players

DL Zach Blackwood (Garden City CC)

Advertisement

OT Kareem Harden (Butler CC)

OL Jack Wilty (Iowa Central CC)

OL Isaiah Jatta (Snow College)

Notable: OL coach Bill O’Boyle can seemingly recruit the JUCO ranks well

Independent — 1 player

OL Reggie Young II (Liberty)

Advertisement

Notable: Liberty will begin the 2023 season in the Conference USA

Further reading

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=26]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire