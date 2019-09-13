Breaking down whats new in NASCAR Heat 4

Steve Luvender
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

Breaking down whats new in NASCAR Heat 4

Hey, haven‘t you heard? NASCAR Heat 4 is here! The latest title in the series from 704Games features a multitude of updates and improvements for an even more fun NASCAR console gaming experience. Here are a few reasons we think it‘s the best game of the series yet. 

Upgraded Handling and Tire Wear

You like multi-groove racing, you say? NASCAR Heat 4‘s new gameplay features better handling, improved tire wear, and the true ability to run different grooves around the track. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Custom Numbers and Improved Painting

One of the community‘s most-requested updates—more painting tools—takes the spotlight in NASCAR Heat 4. Gamers can use any car number; plus, there‘s a brand new custom number font in play. 

Oh, and not to mention all the new NASCAR paint schemes available.

 

Opponent AI Car Upgrades

Non-player AI cars get a serious upgrade in NASCAR Heat 4 compared to previous titles. 

Not only are the AI cars improved, but the game includes robust new settings to tweak and customize opponent cars.

 

Day-to-Night Transitions

Another cool, immersive feature of NASCAR Heat 4 is day-to-night transitions, mimicking watching real-world races that start in the afternoon and end under the stars. The result is beautiful as the time shifts to twilight and the lights glow on the speedway. 

Oh, yeah, and you can race Martinsville at night. 

 

Heat Pro League Makes the Upgrade

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League upgraded to NASCAR Heat 4 to kick off the inaugural playoffs of the season Wednesday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 

Ross Chastain even stopped by the broadcast studio to celebrate.

On Xbox, mrTRACKBAR33 took the win for the JTG Daugherty Throttlers, while ThAbEaR95 bested the PlayStation 4 field. 

 

Race Any Car at Any Track

Gander Trucks at Watkins Glen? Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen? Cup cars at Iowa? Yep. All doable, new for NASCAR Heat 4. 

(The only exception, of course, is asphalt cars can only race asphalt tracks, and dirt cars can only race on dirt tracks, which seems pretty reasonable.)

 

The Little Things

Sometimes it‘s the smaller features you come to appreciate the most in a new game. For instance, based on feedback, NASCAR Heat 4 now features:

  • The ability to start your career in any racing series (instead of the Xtreme Dirt Tour)

  • Your own name on the car‘s windshield banner (instead of the original driver‘s name)

  • Motion blur visual effects

  • A visual on-screen track map

  • All-new sounds sourced from real race cars

Grab NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition or Standard Edition today from NASCARHeat.com, available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC via Steam. Game purchases include a $50 race ticket coupon valid for admission to a NASCAR event at select tracks. 

Official release on eNASCAR.com 

What to Read Next