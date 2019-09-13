Breaking down whats new in NASCAR Heat 4

Hey, haven‘t you heard? NASCAR Heat 4 is here! The latest title in the series from 704Games features a multitude of updates and improvements for an even more fun NASCAR console gaming experience. Here are a few reasons we think it‘s the best game of the series yet.

Upgraded Handling and Tire Wear

You like multi-groove racing, you say? NASCAR Heat 4‘s new gameplay features better handling, improved tire wear, and the true ability to run different grooves around the track.

@NASCARHeat Huge shoutout for how much better NASCAR Heat 4 is than Heat 3 and the others. This is a MUCH better game. Physics are (adjustable) much better, it looks great, sounds even better, and just brings a lot to the table. Well done to every person who worked on this one! — Daniel Curtis (@dsc24aarp) September 10, 2019

Very early thoughts on NASCAR Heat 4:

I‘ve only run 2 cups races but in regards to tire falloff and handling model the game feels AMAZING already. I did two races: one at Daytona and one at Atlanta. — ⚓#1 Clefable Fan Kotori🐦 (@WatanabeKotori) September 12, 2019

Custom Numbers and Improved Painting

One of the community‘s most-requested updates—more painting tools—takes the spotlight in NASCAR Heat 4. Gamers can use any car number; plus, there‘s a brand new custom number font in play.

Secret‘s out! Wasn‘t an easy one, but finally made it happen; fans will finally be able to use custom numbers (00-99) in @NASCARHeat 4. Shoutout to @HarrisLue & crew for dialing in the custom fonts. 👏 https://t.co/A1d7dm1gNs — Branden Williams (@BWilliams_38) September 5, 2019

Alright my friends, it's go time. Gonna drive the #57 South Point Chevrolet for Henderson Motorsports with Parker Kligerman as my teammate. Let's try not to get last! pic.twitter.com/tgtZhgkafU — Avery Hage (@AveryHage) September 12, 2019

As noted in the review I sort of accidentally made this @RonHornaday scheme in custom cars. You can‘t paint at will but there‘s a lot more templates and colors to work with. #NASCARHeat4 pic.twitter.com/uljWrLl46U — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) September 12, 2019

Oh, and not to mention all the new NASCAR paint schemes available.

S/O to @NASCARHeat @TheSeanWilson and anybody else who came up with these raced winning paint schemes…it‘s so impressive they were able to get these stuff in the game! Damage and all pic.twitter.com/ZQ4oslHdMu — Aaron Cavin (@ACav704) September 10, 2019

SNEAK PEEK! 🤫 Check out these special @StewartHaasRcng car designs that you will be able to race in #NASCARHeat4. Which ride is your favorite of the bunch? pic.twitter.com/4wOHAEmXIT — Stewart-Haas Gaming (@StewartHaasGmng) September 10, 2019

Opponent AI Car Upgrades

Non-player AI cars get a serious upgrade in NASCAR Heat 4 compared to previous titles.

Okay this is dope: So I‘m running cup cars at Atlanta, I‘ve got the tire wear set up to effect myself and the AI more. I pit as soon as my window opens. I‘m blowing through the field. P1 after pit cycles. But then Logano, on fresh rubber, blows by me to retake the lead. Love it. — Avery Hage (@AveryHage) September 10, 2019

Not only are the AI cars improved, but the game includes robust new settings to tweak and customize opponent cars.

so I got the gold edition of #NASCARHeat4 for PS4 today and although I only had enough time to do a couple of quick races, I gotta say..I'm really excited about it 👍🏻 the graphics look so much better and the handling/AI seem SO improved over previous versions 🙌🏻 @NASCARHeat — Bob Dare (@bobdare18) September 10, 2019

Day-to-Night Transitions

Another cool, immersive feature of NASCAR Heat 4 is day-to-night transitions, mimicking watching real-world races that start in the afternoon and end under the stars. The result is beautiful as the time shifts to twilight and the lights glow on the speedway.

Oh, yeah, and you can race Martinsville at night.

Heat Pro League Makes the Upgrade

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League upgraded to NASCAR Heat 4 to kick off the inaugural playoffs of the season Wednesday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Something unique about this competition: The entire regular season, drivers used @NASCARHeat 3. Now the playoffs are here, they‘re competing in NASCAR Heat 4, which is a completely overhauled game. Drivers have been able to practice with it since it went gold. Retail release Fri. — Matt L. Stephens (@MattStephens) September 12, 2019

Ross Chastain even stopped by the broadcast studio to celebrate.

Getting to call the the Oscar Mayer Weiner car make a pass on a world wide platform is a bucket list box checked that I didn‘t know I had. https://t.co/OIMA66JXdo — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) September 12, 2019

On Xbox, mrTRACKBAR33 took the win for the JTG Daugherty Throttlers, while ThAbEaR95 bested the PlayStation 4 field.

Got the win tonight at @BMSupdates in the #eNASCARHeat Pro League! Had some bad luck in the beginning, stayed positive and drove to the front and ran away from the field! The #37 @scottproducts car finally gets the finish it deserves! @JTGRacing pic.twitter.com/0Wq88u6t6G — Justin Brooks (@j_brooks92) June 13, 2019

Race Any Car at Any Track

Gander Trucks at Watkins Glen? Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen? Cup cars at Iowa? Yep. All doable, new for NASCAR Heat 4.

Whelp it looks like @CGRgaming (Ganassi Gaming) let the track out of the bag this weekend with this video of @KyleLarsonRacin racing around @Mid_Ohio! This year in #NASCARHeat4 you'll be able to race any series at any track offline & online! With the exception of Eldora Dirt. pic.twitter.com/80D26OGjOA — NASCAR Heat (@NASCARHeat) August 12, 2019

(The only exception, of course, is asphalt cars can only race asphalt tracks, and dirt cars can only race on dirt tracks, which seems pretty reasonable.)

The Little Things

Sometimes it‘s the smaller features you come to appreciate the most in a new game. For instance, based on feedback, NASCAR Heat 4 now features:

The ability to start your career in any racing series (instead of the Xtreme Dirt Tour)

Your own name on the car‘s windshield banner (instead of the original driver‘s name)

Motion blur visual effects

A visual on-screen track map

All-new sounds sourced from real race cars

Grab NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition or Standard Edition today from NASCARHeat.com, available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC via Steam. Game purchases include a $50 race ticket coupon valid for admission to a NASCAR event at select tracks.

