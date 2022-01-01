Breaking down the Week 17 Saints injury report vs. Panthers

TheWolverine.com

There is perhaps no better illustration of how Friday night's Orange Bowl went for Michigan than the contrast in when the two teams were able to get the matchups they wanted. For Michigan, it was on one of their last. "Yeah, I mean, the swing route to Bowers, it looked like they hit a sluggo there with their running back on our linebacker, same exact play we have in our offense, and ran it toward the end of the game there when you saw Donovan matched up on their linebacker," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game.