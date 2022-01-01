Breaking down the Week 17 Saints injury report vs. Panthers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New Orleans Saints published their final Week 17 injury report ahead of their game with the Carolina Panthers with updates on several key players. Here’s everything you need to know:
Out
The Saints ruled out a single player due to injury: WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest).
And only one Panthers player was ruled out altogether due to injury: CB Stephon Gilmore (groin).
Questionable
LT Terron Armstead (knee) is questionable after practicing on a limited basis Friday, having sat out Wednesday and Thursday. It was his first work since Week 14’s game with the New York Jets.
WR Ty Montgomery (back) is questionable to play, having been a non-participant on Thursday and Friday. He wasn’t listed on the injury report prior to that.
RB Mark Ingram II (knee) is also questionable after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) did not participate in Friday’s practice session with his new injury and is questionable to play.
Two more players are questionable after missing Friday’s practice with undisclosed illnesses: DE Carl Granderson and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
Three Panthers players are questionable — S Juston Burris (groin), LB Jermaine Carter (groin), and CB CJ Henderson (shoulder/knee) — two more while are doubtful: LT Cam Erving (calf) and S Sean Chandler (groin).
Available
Two Saints players were limited all week on the injury report but have no game status listed, indicating that they will play: DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and TE Nick Vannett (ankle).
DE Cameron Jordan (not injury related-rest) was given a limited day’s work on Thursday but returned to a full workload on Friday and is expected to start.
QB Taysom Hill (right finger) was listed as a full participant in practice and is expected to start.
Who is on COVID-19 reserve?
The Saints activated two players from the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday: RB Dwayne Washington (on the list since Dec. 24) and WR Deonte Harris (Dec. 26). Two others returned from COVID protocols to the practice squad: OL Jerald Hawkins (Dec. 26) and CB KeiVarae Russell (Dec. 26.
It’s a fluid situation that could change in a hurry, but Saints players still on the COVID-19 list as of 1 p.m. CT on Saturday include: OL Ryan Ramczyk (Dec. 24), DT Malcolm Roach (Dec. 26), WR Kevin White (Dec. 27), S Marcus Williams (Dec. 29), C Erik McCoy (Dec. 30), LB Chase Hansen (Dec. 31), CB Dylan Mabin (Dec. 31), and TE Ethan Wolf (Dec. 31).
And who is on injured reserve?
Three players have eligibility to return for the regular season finale, though it might be a long shot: DE Payton Turner (shoulder), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), and TE Garrett Griffin (knee).
Saints players out for the season on injured reserve include tight end Dylan Soehner (undisclosed), defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (biceps), offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge (shoulder), kicker Wil Lutz (groin), offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest), quarterback Jameis Winston (knee), and offensive tackle Landon Young (foot), with wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) on the physically unable to perform list.
1
1