Breaking down the Week 15 Saints injury report vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints released their final injury report ahead of Week 15’s kickoff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ruling out three players due to injuries with a few more questionable to suit up. Here is what we learned:
Out
Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) was ruled out again this week, having missed the previous four games with this injury. He hasn’t suited up since Week 10’s road game with the Tennessee Titans.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) was able to play last week but can’t go against the Buccaneers on Sunday. The Saints have had to play without their bookend tackles far too often this season, but it can’t be helped if Armstead’s body isn’t cooperating.
Tight end Garrett Griffin (hamstring) exited the New York Jets game last Sunday with an injury and it held him out of practice all week. The good news is that Nick Vannett has really stepped up since he returned from his own injury a few weeks ago.
Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean (illness) was the only Buccaneers player preemptively ruled out.
Questionable
Linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring) is questionable to play despite not practicing all week, which is a good sign. He was playing more often at defensive end than off-ball linebacker before his injury but the Saints have enough players back in the lineup now to more easily absorb his absence if he can’t play.
Additionally, wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) is questionable after he returned to practice this week on a limited basis. He’s made some plays from the bottom of the depth chart and appeared to have a nice connection with Taysom Hill.
Buccaneers players who are questionable to play include running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), safety Antoine Winfield (foot), and safety Jordan Whitehead (calf). Tampa Bay cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles) is doubtful but may be a game-time decision.
Available
Rookie linebacker Pete Werner (elbow) was a limited participant in practice all week but is expected to play, which is a big boost to the Saints run defense. He’s a very heady defender who plays with great awareness, and has probably been the most consistent player New Orleans drafted this year.
Defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) was also limited throughout the week, which has been the case for him recently. But he’s still been New Orleans’ most impactful defensive lineman. If easing him through practice is going to help him play his best on Sundays, it’s worth it.
Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (toe) played against the Jets a week ago after returning from injured reserve without a hitch in his step or anything, but the team played it safe by limiting his workload this week in practice. He was upgraded to full participation on Thursday and Friday.
Quarterback Taysom Hill (right finger) remains on the injury report while wearing a splint on his throwing hand and receiving treatment from team medical personnel, but he hasn’t missed a rep in practice because of it.
Buccaneers players listed on the injury report this week but who are expected to play: outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), punter Bradley Pinion (right hip), quarterback Tom Brady (not injury related-rest/right shoulder), tight end Rob Gronkowski (not injury related-rest), and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (not injury related-rest).
Eligible to return
Tight end Adam Trautman (knee) was designated to return this week, but it’s unclear just yet if he’ll be activated. Some players have taken the whole 21-day window in which to practice before receiving the green light. But it’s possible he just needed a week to get back up to speed.
They haven’t been designated to come off of injured reserve just yet, but defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder) Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) could each return before the end of the season.
Out for the season
Saints players who are not expected to return this year include wide receiver Michael Thomas (on the physically unable to perform list, with an ankle injury), as well as tight end Dylan Soehner (undisclosed), defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (biceps), offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge (shoulder), kicker Wil Lutz (groin), offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest), quarterback Jameis Winston (knee), and offensive tackle Landon Young (foot).
