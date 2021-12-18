Breaking down the Week 15 Saints injury report vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints released their final injury report ahead of Week 15’s kickoff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ruling out three players due to injuries with a few more questionable to suit up. Here is what we learned:

Out

Tight end Garrett Griffin (hamstring) exited the New York Jets game last Sunday with an injury and it held him out of practice all week. The good news is that Nick Vannett has really stepped up since he returned from his own injury a few weeks ago.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) was able to play last week but can’t go against the Buccaneers on Sunday. The Saints have had to play without their bookend tackles far too often this season, but it can’t be helped if Armstead’s body isn’t cooperating.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) was ruled out again this week, having missed the previous four games with this injury. He hasn’t suited up since Week 10’s road game with the Tennessee Titans .

Questionable

Buccaneers players who are questionable to play include running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), safety Antoine Winfield (foot), and safety Jordan Whitehead (calf). Tampa Bay cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles) is doubtful but may be a game-time decision.

Additionally, wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) is questionable after he returned to practice this week on a limited basis. He’s made some plays from the bottom of the depth chart and appeared to have a nice connection with Taysom Hill .

Linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring) is questionable to play despite not practicing all week, which is a good sign. He was playing more often at defensive end than off-ball linebacker before his injury but the Saints have enough players back in the lineup now to more easily absorb his absence if he can’t play.

Available

Rookie linebacker Pete Werner (elbow) was a limited participant in practice all week but is expected to play, which is a big boost to the Saints run defense. He’s a very heady defender who plays with great awareness, and has probably been the most consistent player New Orleans drafted this year.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) was also limited throughout the week, which has been the case for him recently. But he’s still been New Orleans’ most impactful defensive lineman. If easing him through practice is going to help him play his best on Sundays, it’s worth it.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (toe) played against the Jets a week ago after returning from injured reserve without a hitch in his step or anything, but the team played it safe by limiting his workload this week in practice. He was upgraded to full participation on Thursday and Friday.

Quarterback Taysom Hill (right finger) remains on the injury report while wearing a splint on his throwing hand and receiving treatment from team medical personnel, but he hasn’t missed a rep in practice because of it.