Breaking down the Week 11 injury report for Saints vs. Rams

We’re closing in on the New Orleans Saints’ game with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, and the final injury report did a lot to clarify which players will be available and who will be on the mend. You can find the full injury report here in brief, but we’ll take a deeper look at each injury situation:

Out

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf) is out for this game.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye) is out for this game.

Left tackle James Hurst (concussion) is out for this game.

Running back Mark Ingram II (knee) is out for this game.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is out for this game.

Linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) is out for this game.

Safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) is out for this game.

Two Rams players have also been ruled out with injuries: center Brian Allen (thumb/knee) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip).

Questionable

Left guard Andrus Peat (triceps) is questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis Friday, though he missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Additionally, two Rams players are questionable: defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (illness) and quarterback John Wolford (neck).

Available

Center Josh Andrews (illness) missed Wednesday’s practice session and returned to work on a limited basis Thursday, being upgraded to full participation on Friday.

Slot receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited in all three practices this week but is expected to play on Sunday.

Free safety Marcus Maye (abdomen) was also limited in practice this week but he’s expected to play.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness) didn’t practice Wednesday but was active on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, and he’s expected to play.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (ankle) was limited throughout the week but is expected to play.

Three Rams players were listed on the injury report this week but will be available on Sunday: nose tackle Greg Gaines (elbow), quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion), and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (rest).

