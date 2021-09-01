Breaking down the Vikings 53-man roster as it stands right now

The Vikings released five veteran players and waived another 18 to reach the regular season roster limit of 53 on Tuesday afternoon. But it's just an initial active roster. More moves are certain, especially as the current version leaves the team thin at positions like running back and defensive end. And they currently don't have a long snapper after releasing Andrew DePaola.

Tight end Chris Herndon, whom the Vikings traded for on Tuesday, will eventually be added to the roster once the move is finalized.

Quarterbacks (2)

Kirk Cousins

Kellen Mond

Mond, the third-round pick, is the second passer on the roster, but that doesn't make him the backup. The Vikings could still add a quarterback through trade, free agency or waivers. And Jake Browning, who is expected to sign with the practice squad on Wednesday, can be elevated for game days due to COVID-related rules.

Running backs (4)

Dalvin Cook

Alexander Mattison

C.J. Ham

Kene Nwangwu

The Vikings cut veteran Ameer Abdullah, who could return to the practice squad due to exemptions put in place for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Nwangwu is headed for injured reserve, a source said, due to the knee injury suffered in the preseason. Due to NFL procedure, Nwangwu had to be placed on the initial roster before moving to I.R. if he were to return this season. Only players placed on I.R. after roster cutdowns are allowed to be designated for return during the same season.

Receivers (6)

Justin Jefferson

Adam Thielen

Dede Westbrook

K.J. Osborn

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Dan Chisena

With Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson suffering significant injuries in August, the receiver depth has been turned over. Westbrook can help as a slot receiver and punt returner, while Osborn is coming off a strong camp entering his second NFL season. Chisena, a former Penn State track runner, makes the roster for a second time due to his speed on special teams coverage.

Tight ends (3)

Irv Smith Jr.

Tyler Conklin

Brandon Dillon

Smith is expected to land on injured reserve this week, and by then will be replaced by Herndon on the active roster. The Vikings cut fifth-round rookie tight end Zach Davidson and Shane Zylstra, with Davidson expected to sign onto the practice squad.

Offensive linemen (9)

OT Brian O'Neill

G Ezra Cleveland

C Garrett Bradbury

G Oli Udoh

OT Rashod Hill

OT Christian Darrisaw

C/G Mason Cole

OT Blake Brandel

G Wyatt Davis

The Vikings cut Dakota Dozier and Dru Samia, meaning Mason Cole and rookie third-round guard Wyatt Davis the top options for depth behind Cleveland, Bradbury and Udoh. Dozier and tackle Zack Bailey are expected to join the practice squad.

Defensive line (10)

DE Danielle Hunter

DT Michael Pierce

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

DT Sheldon Richardson

DE D.J. Wonnum

DE Stephen Weatherly

DE Patrick Jones II

DT Armon Watts

DT James Lynch

DE Jalyn Holmes

While the Vikings released defensive end Everson Griffen, he, too, is expected to return onto the practice squad. Releasing veterans like Griffen and Abdullah is a way for the Vikings to avoid placing a younger player on waivers, which would subject them to claims by other teams. Veterans can simply choose to stay in Minnesota.

Linebackers (7)

Anthony Barr

Eric Kendricks

Nick Vigil

Troy Dye

Chazz Surratt

Ryan Connelly

Blake Lynch

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the initial 53-man roster is how many linebackers were kept. Coaches were critical of the backups' play during camp and the preseason, although the reviews got better with each game. The linebacker count is also noteworthy as Barr deals with an injury that has his availability in question for Sept. 12 in Cincinnati.

Defensive backs (10)

S Harrison Smith

S Xavier Woods

CB Patrick Peterson

CB Mackensie Alexander

CB Bashaud Breeland

CB Cameron Dantzler

CB Kris Boyd

CB Harrison Hand

S Camryn Bynum

S Josh Metellus

No surprises in the secondary, where the Vikings keep their draft picks and returning reserves in Metellus, Hand, Boyd and Dantzler. The only question left is how they'll play after not taking a snap together during preseason games, when Smith and Peterson sat out.

Specialists (2)

K Greg Joseph

P Britton Colquitt

The Vikings could end up re-signing DePaola, the long snapper who was released, to the practice squad and elevating him for game days in order to generate another roster spot. NFL rules allow teams to elevate practice squad players twice before having to promote them to the active roster. Or they could have their eyes elsewhere as the specialists try to get settled with a new combination.