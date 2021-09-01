Breaking down the Vikings 53-man roster as it stands right now
The Vikings released five veteran players and waived another 18 to reach the regular season roster limit of 53 on Tuesday afternoon. But it's just an initial active roster. More moves are certain, especially as the current version leaves the team thin at positions like running back and defensive end. And they currently don't have a long snapper after releasing Andrew DePaola.
Tight end Chris Herndon, whom the Vikings traded for on Tuesday, will eventually be added to the roster once the move is finalized.
Quarterbacks (2)
Kirk Cousins
Kellen Mond
Mond, the third-round pick, is the second passer on the roster, but that doesn't make him the backup. The Vikings could still add a quarterback through trade, free agency or waivers. And Jake Browning, who is expected to sign with the practice squad on Wednesday, can be elevated for game days due to COVID-related rules.
Running backs (4)
Dalvin Cook
Alexander Mattison
C.J. Ham
The Vikings cut veteran Ameer Abdullah, who could return to the practice squad due to exemptions put in place for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Nwangwu is headed for injured reserve, a source said, due to the knee injury suffered in the preseason. Due to NFL procedure, Nwangwu had to be placed on the initial roster before moving to I.R. if he were to return this season. Only players placed on I.R. after roster cutdowns are allowed to be designated for return during the same season.
Receivers (6)
Justin Jefferson
Adam Thielen
K.J. Osborn
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
With Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson suffering significant injuries in August, the receiver depth has been turned over. Westbrook can help as a slot receiver and punt returner, while Osborn is coming off a strong camp entering his second NFL season. Chisena, a former Penn State track runner, makes the roster for a second time due to his speed on special teams coverage.
Tight ends (3)
Irv Smith Jr.
Tyler Conklin
Brandon Dillon
Smith is expected to land on injured reserve this week, and by then will be replaced by Herndon on the active roster. The Vikings cut fifth-round rookie tight end Zach Davidson and Shane Zylstra, with Davidson expected to sign onto the practice squad.
Offensive linemen (9)
OT Brian O'Neill
G Ezra Cleveland
C Garrett Bradbury
G Oli Udoh
OT Rashod Hill
OT Christian Darrisaw
C/G Mason Cole
OT Blake Brandel
The Vikings cut Dakota Dozier and Dru Samia, meaning Mason Cole and rookie third-round guard Wyatt Davis the top options for depth behind Cleveland, Bradbury and Udoh. Dozier and tackle Zack Bailey are expected to join the practice squad.
Defensive line (10)
DE Danielle Hunter
DT Michael Pierce
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
DT Sheldon Richardson
DE D.J. Wonnum
DE Stephen Weatherly
DE Patrick Jones II
DT Armon Watts
DT James Lynch
DE Jalyn Holmes
While the Vikings released defensive end Everson Griffen, he, too, is expected to return onto the practice squad. Releasing veterans like Griffen and Abdullah is a way for the Vikings to avoid placing a younger player on waivers, which would subject them to claims by other teams. Veterans can simply choose to stay in Minnesota.
Linebackers (7)
Anthony Barr
Eric Kendricks
Nick Vigil
Troy Dye
Chazz Surratt
Ryan Connelly
Blake Lynch
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the initial 53-man roster is how many linebackers were kept. Coaches were critical of the backups' play during camp and the preseason, although the reviews got better with each game. The linebacker count is also noteworthy as Barr deals with an injury that has his availability in question for Sept. 12 in Cincinnati.
Defensive backs (10)
S Harrison Smith
S Xavier Woods
CB Patrick Peterson
CB Mackensie Alexander
CB Bashaud Breeland
CB Cameron Dantzler
CB Kris Boyd
CB Harrison Hand
S Camryn Bynum
S Josh Metellus
No surprises in the secondary, where the Vikings keep their draft picks and returning reserves in Metellus, Hand, Boyd and Dantzler. The only question left is how they'll play after not taking a snap together during preseason games, when Smith and Peterson sat out.
Specialists (2)
K Greg Joseph
P Britton Colquitt
The Vikings could end up re-signing DePaola, the long snapper who was released, to the practice squad and elevating him for game days in order to generate another roster spot. NFL rules allow teams to elevate practice squad players twice before having to promote them to the active roster. Or they could have their eyes elsewhere as the specialists try to get settled with a new combination.