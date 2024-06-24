Breaking down Tristan Wirfs’ seamless transition to left tackle

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already knew they had an All-Pro at right tackle in Tristan Wirfs, but heading into the 2023 season, would be able to make the same kind of impact after switching to the left side?

What a ridiculous question.

Wirfs made the transition from right to left look seamless last year, maintaining his high level of play, and confirming that he’s arguably the best offensive tackle in the entire league.

He’s about to be paid accordingly, too.

In the meantime, though, check out this awesome film breakdown from NFL analyst Brian Baldinger from the Bucs’ playoff game last year against the Detroit Lions:

.@Buccaneers @TristanWirfs78 made the always difficult transition from ALL-PRO Rt to LT. 20 weeks later it was difficult to tell the difference. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/hLiscuaiTs — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) June 20, 2024

