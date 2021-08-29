Breaking down Trey Lance’s latest preseason performance
The San Francisco 49ers made a bold move ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, trading up to the No. 3 overall pick to make sure they landed one of this year’s top franchise quarterback prospects.
North Dakota State’s Trey Lance ended up being their man, and he’s already shown flashes of brilliance that bode well for the future.
Check out the video above to see NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger break down Lance’s most recent preseason performance.