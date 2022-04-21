Breaking down trades in Maurice Jones-Drew mock draft 2.0
Breaking down trades in NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew mock draft 2.0. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Breaking down trades in NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew mock draft 2.0. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Charles Robinson & Jeff Darlington talk about Deebo Samuel's situation in San Francisco and he exploding market for WRs.
An Eagles pass rusher is retiring from the NFL at just 27 years old. By Reuben Frank
The driver of the No. 42 Petty GMS Chevrolet snagged a 10th-place finish at Bristol dirt and called out fellow competitors for not embracing the idea.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah lays out the perfect comparison for his analytical approach.
See who moves up the board in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft from Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling
If the Detroit Lions were to use No. 2 overall on a quarterback, the Houston Texans would be the immediate beneficiaries.
Murray and the Cardinals are having an interesting offseason.
Former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica died on Thursday morning. Lamonica’s son Brandon confirmed his father’s death with KMPH. Lamonica was 80 years old. Lamonica played at Notre Dame and then joined the Bills after being picked in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He backed up Jack Kemp for four seasons before being [more]
Expect the unexpected at the top pick.
Colin Kaepernick won't make it as a backup in the NFL
Plenty of theories emerged on Wednesday in the wake of the news that 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has asked to be traded. Here’s one that was not widely discussed. Chris Simms explained on Thursday’s PFT Live that he poked around yesterday to try to get to the bottom of the situation, and he heard that [more]
The Eagles have already made one first-round trade heading into the draft. Here's why they can make two more:
Would you make this trade?
For the first time in nearly two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers will open a season without Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback. Big Ben decided to wrap up his 18-year career with the Steelers after an early exit from last year’s playoffs (lost to the Kansas City Chiefs during Wild Card Weekend). Pittsburgh didn’t waste [more]
With the 2022 NFL Draft a mere eight days away, Tyler Forness predicts the first round in his latest mock draft. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Browns add depth pieces to two positions on the team that could find veterans returning to Cleveland if everything works out but can't be assumed:
Deebo Samuel is looking for a new home. His usage in San Francisco, and what he can do on the outside, are reasons why.
The Pac-12 will be seeking its first College Football Playoff berth in six years. A power ranking of every team as spring football winds to a close.
Packers quarterback and Bucks owner Aaron Rodgers returned to Fiserv Forum for Milwaukee's NBA playoff game Wednesday, sitting next to Mallory Edens and Randall Cobb.
When the Eagles and Saints agreed to a trade involving draft picks earlier this month, one of the responses was that the Eagles were amassing capital to make a move for a quarterback next year if Jalen Hurts fails to progress. The Eagles sent the 16th, 19th and 194th picks in this month’s draft to [more]