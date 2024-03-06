Breaking down the top WRs/TEs in the 2026 class

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The 2026 class is just getting started with the recruiting process but there are already many storylines after every position. We continue a weeklong series breaking down the top players at each spot now moving to wide receivers and tight ends.

*****

*****

The five-star receiver committed to Ohio State in July but he’s now moved out to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and USC and Oregon are getting more involved.

There is no serious sign that Henry is rethinking his recruitment and he will be back in Columbus for a visit this spring.

But the Trojans and Ducks will also host him so it’s at least something to watch since he’s no longer playing high school ball in Ohio and five-star USC QB commit Julian Lewis is talking to him about the Trojans as well.

*****

A two-sport standout who could legitimately play high-end Division I basketball as well, Harrison has Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee high on his list.

The Bulldogs already have two tight end commitments in Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour but pairing Harrison’s size with Williams in the passing game would be extraordinary.

*****

A Florida State legacy, Carter was committed to the Seminoles but backed off that pledge in January. FSU is still going to be seriously considered in his recruitment but many SEC programs are now getting involved and the one to watch is Georgia.

The Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove receiver has a teammate, Bo Walker, committed and the Bulldogs are starting to make him a big priority in this class. It wouldn't be a surprise if Carter made trips to Athens in the coming months.

*****

The list remains decently long for the athletic four-star receiver from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County but Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida State are standing out most.

It was surprising that Georgia was not mentioned but the Bulldogs won’t be counted out for Gregory, who caught 41 passes for 795 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Visiting Oregon is a priority, as is getting back to USC and LSU for Gregory.

*****

Odom’s recruitment could take off even more this offseason after having thoroughly impressive performances this past season but so far four teams have made the biggest impression.

The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout has Oregon, Texas, Miami and Tennessee as the four to watch with a busy offseason of visits ahead plus every major school in the country stops at Bosco during spring practice.

*****

