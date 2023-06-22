Breaking down the top schools of 2022 in terms of athletic revenue

What drives almost all decisions? Money. Fortunately for the SEC, of the top 25 schools with the highest athletic revenue in 2022, 11 belong to the Southeastern Conference if you include future members Texas and Oklahoma. If you look a little closer, the SEC also takes up seven spots in the top 10. However, it is noted that this list does not include private schools.

For Greg Byrne and the Alabama Crimson Tide, 2022-2023 may have been one of the most successful years in program history. The football team finished with 11 wins and a Sugar Bowl victory, the men’s basketball team was the regular season and SEC tournament champions who eventually earned the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness, Softball made it to the Women’s College World Series and Men’s baseball made it all the way to the Super Regionals before falling to No. 1 overall Wake Forest.

According to USA TODAY Sports, the Crimson Tide finished the 2022-2023 year with the third-most revenue of any school with $214 million. Only the Longhorns finished higher on the list as a future SEC member with $239 million. Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida and Oklahoma are the other five SEC programs to crack the top 10.

Top schools in 2022 in athletic revenue via @usatodaysports (in millions of dollars) 1-Ohio State $251

2-Texas $239

3-Alabama $214

4-Michigan $210

5-Georgia $203

6-LSU $199

7-Texas A&M $193

8-Florida $190

9-Penn State $181

10-Oklahoma $177

11-Auburn $174

12-Michigan State $172… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 14, 2023

