Breaking down the top LBs in the 2026 class

The 2026 class is just getting started with the recruiting process but there are already many storylines at every position. We continue a weeklong series breaking down the top players at each spot, now moving to linebackers.

Whether he plays outside linebacker or comes off the edge to blitz, Atkinson has special qualities and a group of SEC schools are looking best. Georgia will be a tough team to beat for the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star as there has been a long-standing interest in the Bulldogs and the development in Athens.

Auburn is also pushing very hard and meeting with the new Alabama coaching staff is definitely going to be a big deal.

Better known as Tank, Jones is a special prospect with size and length and definitely will receive five-star consideration as the 2026 cycle continues. Auburn, LSU, Alabama and Georgia are the four frontrunners for the Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul standout. At different times, each of those SEC programs seemed to hold the edge.

LSU might have a slight lead right now but getting to know that new Alabama staff is important. Auburn and Georgia are definitely right there.

Texas, Tennessee and USC are the three early frontrunners for the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout and at least two of those teams could stay highest on his list until Scott is ready to decide.

The Longhorns have really impressed Scott in the early going and coach Steve Sarkisian has tons of West Coast ties. USC is right down the road and probably has an edge in Scott’s recruitment, although he is already a national recruit and more schools might get in the mix.

It would not be a surprise if the Orange (Calif.) Lutheran standout linebacker stays home and plays at USC, especially if the Trojans’ defense takes a few steps forward this upcoming season.

But Notre Dame has always intrigued Ili and if Trinity League member Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa excels there this season, it could move up even more. Ohio State, Washington, Texas and others are also involved.

Over the last few weeks, the Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy standout – who can play linebacker or edge rusher – has landed offers from Oregon, Miami, Louisville, LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

After South Carolina had the early edge in his recruitment, the word is now that Toodle is most interested in the Buckeyes.

After finishing with 107 tackles and eight sacks in his sophomore season, it’s a surprise that more Southeast powerhouses aren’t offering Britt. Coaches might think he’s an Auburn lock since his brother, KJ, starred for the Tigers a few years ago.

UCF, Tennessee, Arkansas and others are involved but it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Oxford, Ala., standout end up on The Plains.

His father, a star NFL player by the same name, went to Georgia and so that could be tough to overcome in the long term but there are definitely others involved in Davis’ recruitment right now. The Matthews (N.C.) Weddington standout is also very high on Clemson and North Carolina at this point with even more visits being planned.

USC is considered the frontrunner for the four-star linebacker and there are numerous reasons why. The Trojans play right up the road from the Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger standout, he’s closely followed the program and with a big focus on fixing the defense that could be a huge draw. With more than 20 offers, others will be involved but USC is the team to beat.

Miami, Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Washington and Tennessee are high as well.

After visiting Texas Tech in mid-January, Okpala has seen his recruitment shoot to the moon with new offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and TCU among others. That gives the Houston (Texas) Mayde Creek standout a whole lot to consider and Okpala doesn’t seem to be in a rush to make any kind of early decision.

Penn State and Notre Dame are the out-of-state schools that are coming hardest after the Port Arthur (Texas) Port Arthur Memorial standout and he will be in South Bend in April.

But the feeling here is that Texas A&M could have an advantage in King’s recruitment. He’ll be in College Station later this month.

Texas also is very much involved in his recruitment.