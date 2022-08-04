Breaking down the top games in the first four weeks of college football

The 2022 season is quickly approaching. In 23 days, Nebraska and Northwestern will face off in Ireland.

Quite a few blue bloods will face off this year. The annual matchups will also be intriguing. Texas and Oklahoma will face off around midseason while the end of the season will feature Michigan-Ohio State and Notre Dame-USC.

You can add a few more blue blood games to that list. In Week 1, Ohio State and Notre Dame face off. In Week 2, Alabama comes to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Week 3 pits former Big Eight rivals Oklahoma and Nebraska against each other.

In conference, Nebraska will travel to the Big House to face Michigan.

With times only set through the first four weeks, here’s a breakdown of some the best games in each time slot to start the season.

Week 0

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Morning: Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Afternoon: Wyoming vs. Illinois

Evening: Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii

Week 1

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday: Penn State vs. Purdue

Friday: TCU vs. Colorado

Saturday

Morning: Rutgers vs. Boston College

Afternoon: Oregon vs. Georgia

Evening: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Sunday night: Florida State vs. LSU

Monday night: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Week 2

Bama830

Morning: Alabama vs. Texas

Afternoon: Tennessee vs Pittsburgh

Evening: Arizona State-Oklahoma State

Week 3

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Morning: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

Afternoon: Penn State vs. Auburn

Evening: Miami vs Texas A&M

1

1

