Breaking down the top five offenses in college football entering 2021

As the 2021 college football season approaches, predictions and roster evaluations commence. Which teams have the capacity on offense to become contenders this upcoming season? With returning talent at the forefront, Sooners Wire predicts which programs will have the the most explosive offenses next season.

Whether it be the return of Spencer Rattler for Oklahoma, Sam Howell for the Tar Heels, or elite coaching maximizing player potential, here is a look at the top 5 offensive attacks entering the 2021 season. These units will be red-hot come fall. Get the popcorn ready when these squads take the field on Saturdays.

Oklahoma Sooners

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners are an obvious choice under the leadership of offensive mastermind Lincoln Riley. Their high-powered balanced attack is consistently among the top of the Big 12 hierarchy and college football landscape. The Crimson and Cream have ranked inside the top 10 nationally in total offense each of the last six seasons among Power 5 teams. With Spencer Rattler at quarterback, the Heisman Trophy frontrunner commanding the huddle, the Sooners are poised for stardom in 2021. With his supporting cast- deep threat Marvin Mims and nightmare mismatch Austin Stogner, the club will be a dangerous combination hitting the gridiron. If Oklahoma can effectively run the football with Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks to set up the play-action game and passing game, they will be contenders for a Playoff berth.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

New offensive coordinator Bill O'Brian will have a myriad of weapons to utilize on Saturdays. The Crimson Tide are going through a shift on offense with Mac Jones, Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris in the NFL. A rebuild of sorts but Nick Saban is known for his ability of maximizing talent with superb coaching. Bryce Young and Brian Robinson are striving to become a powerhouse QB/RB duo out of the backfield in Tuscaloosa. The team has one of the best offensive line's in college football, and three of the five Joe Moore Award winners will return in 2021 to battle in the trenches. If they can protect Young in the pocket and open rushing lanes for Robinson, Alabama's offense will once again be elite.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Much like Alabama, Ohio State will undergo changes on offense with the loss of Justin Fields and Trey Sermon to the NFL. Under Ryan Day's direction, Ohio State will likely once again be a top-tier program in the Big Ten. The team's quarterback situation is transitioning with CJ Stroud leading the mix of competition at the leadership role. He fits the mold of Day's offensive system and both receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are back for 2021 to elevate the passing game around the new signal-caller.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Howell will enter the 2021 season as one of the nation's top quarterbacks and will be striving to up his draft stock to crack the top five selections. He sets the tone on offense in Phil Longo's system. The team's top weapons, Javonte Williams and Michael Carter are now in the NFL but returning players have sparked excitement. Sophomore receiver Josh Downs has shown promise with speed off the line, creating separation for QB1. All five starters on the offensive line from last year will return, solidifying the front unit around Howell. If UNC can kickstart their ground game with new stars, the sky is the limit.

Clemson Tigers

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

If DJ Uiagalelei is as good as advertised on paper, Clemson has limitless potential in 2021. He has the arm-talent to lead the Tigers to new heights. With the return of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott along with playmakers at his disposal- Justyn Ross, exciting freshman Will Shipley, and Lyn-J Dixon's speed and power, Clemson has the potential to be one of the best in the ACC Atlantic. The program has remained its elite status under Elliott despite losing Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. The talent is there to accomplish the goal in 2021. With teams becoming more pass-oriented, a vertical threat is imperative. Ross will lead the way as Uiagalelei's primary target downfield with Frank Ladson Jr., Joseph Ngata and E.J. Williams will compete for roles.

