Breaking down Titans 2021 NFL Draft target CB Jaycee Horn

The Tennessee Titans are undoubtedly looking to upgrade the defense this offseason and the 2021 NFL draft is full of talented and intriguing prospects who could potentially help a Titans team on the cusp of breaking through to legitimate championship-contender status.

Up until draft weekend, I will be breaking down some of the players that have been tied to the Titans the most and/or those prospects that intrigue myself.

This week’s prospect profile is going to be on the talented and explosive shutdown cornerback from South Carolina, Jaycee Horn. Let’s take a closer look at what intrigues scouts the most about the alpha-minded cornerback.

Name: Jaycee Horn

Position: Cornerback

School: South Carolina

Height: 6’1

Weight: 205 pounds

Collegiate career and accolades

As the son of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee had a ton of expectations as a true freshman back in 2018 and shattered them all by the time he had left.

In his first year of SEC play, he started 10 out of 11 games and logged 45 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and eight passes defended. Horn’s stout play earned him freshman ALL-SEC honors and provided a taste of what was to come throughout his collegiate career.

By the end of his sophomore season, Horn had established himself as one of the best corners, not just in the SEC, but in the entire country.

The South Carolina product started all 12 games for the Gamecocks, totaling 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, nine passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Most importantly, he earned the respect of his competition who quickly realized it was an uphill battle trying to pick on him, something that doesn't show up on the stat sheet.

However, it was Horn’s final season at South Carolina that really secured his status as one of the best corner prospects inevitably heading for the NFL Draft.

Horn’s best performance of the season and arguably of his career came against Auburn, where he consistently displayed everything that makes him a special talent who quarterbacks often try to avoid.

https://twitter.com/pff_college/status/1317552084988952576?s=21

The South Carolina product put on a clinic throughout the game as he displayed his physical skill set that allows him to thrive when shadowing someone the way he did Auburn’s Seth Williams for much the day.

https://twitter.com/marcus_mosher/status/1359923591064793089?s=21

Despite opting out in mid-November to concentrate on his draft preparation, Horn still made the ALL-SEC second team, which all but cemented his status as a future first-rounder. In seven games, the disruptive defender notched 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and six passes defended.

Prospects Strengths

One of Horn’s biggest strengths is his ability to often win the mental warfare that happens in between snaps. Horn is a nuisance of a corner that thrives in getting under his opponents' skin, both with his play and his mouth. Fortunately for him, he is able to back up anything he says to annoy his opponents.

Horn is one of the most aggressive cornerbacks in this draft class. The former Gamecock excels and embraces man coverage, he has a long, lean build, and uses his length to his advantage both at the line and in coverage. He seemingly embraces attacking his opponents in press coverage, and his aggressive nature also shows up at the catch point, where he doesn’t hesitate to impact the ball.

Horn couples a proactive mentality where he truly believes it’s his ball anytime he comes near it. He combines that with good coordination and ultra-efficient hand usage that is likely aided by his fathers genes. These traits not only allow him to disrupt receivers’ timing, but it also makes him a true playmaker in the presence of the ball, as he knows how to go up and attack it at its highest point to ensure it’s his ball, or no ones.

The South Carolina cornerback is a borderline elite athlete who possesses fluid hips which allows him to explode when changing direction. Horn’s lateral quickness is good enough to break on in-breaking routes and his speed allows him to mirror most receivers without being a liability.

The former Gamecock is very light on his feet out of his stance, and he has the short-range burst to maximize on the tight playmaking windows that will be there at the pro level.

https://youtu.be/FV2Qr8G8Zrg

Horn tends to quickly earn the respect of his opponents, and it doesn’t take long for opposing quarterbacks to realize it’s probably not wise to try and attack the talented cornerback out of Alpharetta, Georgia.

According to Pro Football Focus, Horn led the country with an average of 27.4 coverage snaps in between each catch allowed and that intimidation factor is something that should intrigue NFL teams.

Last season, Horn only allowed a completion rate of 33 percent, which was the lowest in the entire SEC and is the main reason why teams tend to shy away from his side anytime he is out there.

Prospects weaknesses

Horn is an exceptional athlete with a fearless mentality and excellent ball skills but he isn’t perfect and still needs some polishing fundamentally at the next level to truly maximize on his capabilities.

As stout as Horn is in man coverage, he is not nearly as consistent when playing zone. There are times that he can react late, which will lead to the occasional busted coverage. The South Carolina product can also struggle at adequately passing off his man when playing zone. He can occasionally get unintentionally latched onto someone rather than protecting his area, leaving a hole in the coverage where there shouldn’t be one.

As much as Horn’s toughness and attitude gets celebrated, there are times that it can backfire on his own team. He tends to get a little too hands on, and that can lead to a backbreaking defensive holding or pass interference penalty that extends the drive.

The former Gamecock must improve his consistency as a tackler, especially in the open field if he is going to survive against the physical and elusive runners at the professional level.

Fit with the Titans

The need for another starting-caliber corner got amplified following the release of Malcolm Butler. Tennessee will miss the attitude and swagger that Butler brought to a defense and Horn could easily fill that void and more.

Since 2019, the talented South Carolina corner had the third-highest incompletion rate (21.9 percent) allowed in the country despite being one of the least targeted/most respected. If the Titans select Horn at No. 22, he would be able to play on the outside with Adoree’ Jackson, while Kristian Fulton can man the slot, which is where he has thrived most in the past.

Horn excels in man coverage and has proven that he’s capable of shadowing the opposing team's best receiver, allowing the Titans to take more chances when it comes to blitzing. Adding a corner with that type of potential would be huge in getting Tennessee’s defense tightened up in 2021 and beyond.

https://twitter.com/pff_college/status/1369686992049512448?s=2

Last season the Titans’ secondary ranked 29th in passing yards allowed, 31st in pass attempts, 29th in passes completed, and 31st in passing touchdowns allowed.

Conclusion

The Tennessee Titans have a ton of work to do this offseason in order to get the defensive side of the ball rolling again. Coming off a historically bad year, this entire defense needs a makeover. The Titans must improve their pass rush in free agency in order to help make things easier for those roaming the back end.

The most ideal scenario that likely gets Tennessee immediately back into title contention in 2021 will be to invest in their front seven via free agency and then selecting an alpha-minded cornerback like Horn at No. 22 overall.

https://twitter.com/fullpressjets/status/1368978842040344588?s=21

If the Titans are able to pull this off, their defense will have an entirely different feel in 2021, which should give all Titans fans hope — something they all need after last year's defensive nightmare.

