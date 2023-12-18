Breaking down the all-time series history between Alabama and Michigan

In the history of college football, no program has more wins than the Michigan Wolverines with 1,002. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide isn’t far behind at No. 2 on the list with 965 wins. Despite being the two winningest programs in the history of college football, Alabama and Michigan have only met on the gridiron five times in over 100 years of playing football.

Michigan and Alabama are slated to meet for the sixth time on Jan. 1 in the College Football Playoffs Rose Bowl semi-final. The Wolverines are currently a 1.5-point favorite, but the SEC has had a ton of success against the Big Ten in the Playoffs.

Alabama currently leads the all-time series over Michigan 3-2, with all but one of the five games coming in bowl season. The last time the two sides met was in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020, where Nick Saban and the Tide were dominant. Below is the full break down of all five meetings.

Jan. 2 1988 - Alabama 24, Michigan 28

The Wolverines were victorious in the first ever meeting of the two sides in the Hall of Fame Bowl. Alabama rallied from a 21-3 deficit to take a 24-21 lead before Michigan’s John Kolesar caught the game winning touchdown pass with 48 seconds to go.

Jan. 1 1997 - Alabama 17, Michigan 14

In 1997, Michigan had the most magical season in program history as they ran the table, won a national title and DB Charles Woodson claimed the Heisman Trophy. However, Alabama was their final loss before the run as Alabam knocked off Michigan 17-14 in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 1997.

Jan. 1 2000 - Alabama 34, Michigan 35

Tom Brady beat Alabama in his final college game in the Orange Bowl before going on to be the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The Wolverines prevailed as Alabama missed a PAT in OT to lose 35-34.

Sept. 1 2012 - Alabama 41, Michigan 14

One of Nick Saban’s stops on his way to Alabama was with Michigan State, so he is familiar and no fan of the Big Blue. In his first collision as head coach of the Crimson Tide, it was all Alabama in a 41-14 thrashing.

Jan. 1 2020 - Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Alabama and Michigan most recently met in the 2020 Citrus Bowl where Saban and the Tide were again dominant with a 35-16 victory. The Tide were coming off of a loss to Auburn and missing the Playoffs, so it was quite an impressive performance.

