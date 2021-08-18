Breaking down the top tiers at RB, WR, TE & QB

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Fantasy football player rankings are very fine and good, but sometimes to get a better idea of the true value of a player versus those around him at the same position, you need to think about it in tiers. After pouring one out for the former Jacksonville Jaguar Tim Tebow, Matt Harmon is joined by Sigmund Bloom of Footballguys to talk about their top tiers at each key offensive position.

They kick off the discussion with a look at the running back position, why Alvin Kamara may have the widest array of possible outcomes, why the best draft strategy in 2021 may be to go RB-RB in your first two picks. (6:45)

Later they break down the top wide receiver tiers and whether or not this may be the final season of high production from DeAndre Hopkins. (27:50)

They close out the show giving their thoughts on the major tiers and drafting strategies within the QB and TE positions. (38:05)

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts