Breaking down the NBA free-agent shooting guard market

In a free-agent class that isn’t overly deep, shooting guard features some of the better options. The top-end depth is dependent on player options, but there are solid contributors throughout this group — whenever NBA free agency begins.

Age: 31

DeRozan’s potential availability seems to change with each report. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported DeRozan is prepared to opt out without a contract extension from the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan refuted the report, but several others have indicated that he’s been unhappy in San Antonio. If DeRozan opts out, he’s clearly the best available shooting guard. DeRozan shot a career-high 52.6 percent this season and averaged 22.2 points per game.

Fits with: Knicks, Pistons, Hornets

DeMar DeRozan has a player option and could be on the market. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

2. Bogdan Bogdanovic (restricted)

Age: 28

Bogdanovic is a little older than most first-time free agents because he joined the NBA several years after being drafted. He’s proven to be a solid scoring option as a starter or reserve for the Kings. Sacramento will reportedly match any offers Bogdanovic gets as a free agent. The Kings may be forced into that because Bogdanovic is a great fit for any of the teams with cap space this summer.

Fits with: Kings, Hawks, Hornets, Suns, Knicks, Pistons

Age: 28

Fournier is in a really tough spot. He’s coming off a career year for the Orlando Magic, but it’s a tough season to be a free agent. Only a handful of teams have cap space, and there is so much uncertainty around the cap right now. Fournier has a $17.2 million player option. That’s a touch lower than he could get as a free agent, making it a tough decision. If Fournier does opt out, Orlando would like to retain him. He’s the team’s best scorer and playmaker off the dribble. He also brings some outside shooting to a team that is inconsistent from deep. He could also fit with a handful of the cap-space teams as a wing-scoring option.

Fits with: Magic, Hornets, Pistons, Knicks

Age: 29

Harris has become one of the NBA’s best shooters and did so while on a bargain contract ($7.6 million in 2019-20). The Nets might not get such a nice hometown discount this time around. Brooklyn needs to keep Harris because his ability to space the floor and play without the ball is needed in a lineup full of ball-dominant players. That ability also makes him attractive to any number of contenders, which means GM Sean Marks will likely have to pony up with a big offer this offseason.

Fits with: Nets, Celtics, Lakers, Clippers

Age: 28

Hardaway, like Evan Fournier, has a tough option decision. If he opts in, he’s back in Dallas for one year at $18.9 million. If he opts out, he’ll have some solid options, but may not see much of a bump in pay. Hardaway has found a home in Dallas as kind of a designated shooter alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. It’s likely Hardaway opts in and hits the market next offseason.

Fits with: Mavericks

Age: 24

Since his trade to Minnesota at the deadline, we’ve seen just how good Beasley can be with more minutes. He’s nearly doubled his playing time and field-goal attempts, and that’s come with good results. Beasley has averaged 20.7 points on 47/43/75 shooting splits in 14 games with Minnesota. In a class short on good, young wings, Beasley will be a hot commodity.

Fits with: Timberwolves, Hornets, Pistons, Knicks

Age: 34

Matthews has hit the “solid veteran” part of his career, but that doesn’t make him less valuable. Three-and-D wings are still prized around the league, and Matthews is the best available player to fit that role. He doesn’t do much beyond spot up and defend, but that’s perfect for multiple teams, including the Bucks. And coming off a veteran minimum contract, Matthews is one of the less-expensive options in free agency.

Fits with: Bucks, Clippers, Raptors, Mavericks

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has played well with the Lakers this season. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

8. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (player option)

Age: 27

For his first two years with the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope was largely written off as being there because he’s represented by LeBron James’ agent. This year, KCP has proven those critics wrong. He’s played mostly off the bench as part of a wing defensive trio with Danny Green and Avery Bradley. With better spacing around James and Anthony Davis, Caldwell-Pope has also shot a career-high 47 percent from the floor, including 39 percent from behind the arc. As a rotation player on a title contender, Caldwell-Pope could opt in for $8.5 million and then see what next offseason brings.

Fits with: Lakers, Hawks, Hornets, Warriors

9. Jordan Clarkson

Age: 28

Clarkson has finally found his ideal NBA role: scoring guard off the bench on a playoff team. He’s not good enough defensively to start, but his ability to score in bunches can turn games around. Utah’s structured offensive system also seems to have harnessed Clarkson’s energy in a good way. He can still create something out of nothing, but he also benefits from playing off Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and others. Bench scorers are always in demand, so Clarkson will have plenty of options this summer.

Fits with: Jazz, Hawks, Nets, 76ers, Suns

10. Avery Bradley (player option)

Age: 30

After a couple of tough seasons with the Detroit Pistons, L.A. Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies, Bradley has been rejuvenated with the Lakers. Defensively, Bradley handles the opponent’s point guard. On offense, he plays off the ball as a cutter and shooter. He’s bounced back to 36.4 percent from behind the arc. Bradley’s ability to make shots and defend either guard spot will bring suitors. The challenge is if he’ll make more than the $5 million player option he has for next season. Because of that, he’ll likely be back with the Lakers.

Fits with: Lakers, Celtics, Hawks, Warriors, 76ers

11. Pat Connaughton

Age: 27

Connaughton has gone from an afterthought, depth signing on a two-year, veteran minimum deal to a key contributor on the best team in the NBA. While his numbers won’t blow you away, you’re left with the sense Connaughton could put up bigger numbers with more minutes and a bigger role. That could eventually be what takes him away from the Bucks this offseason.

Fits with: Bucks, Celtics, Clippers, Rockets, Hornets, Pistons, 76ers

12. Tony Snell (player option)

Age: 29

Snell has become the type of wing shooter all good teams have. Unfortunately, the Pistons aren’t a good team. That means Snell is a bit of a luxury for them. Even more unfortunate for Detroit, which is one of the few teams with plenty of cap space this summer, Snell has a player option for $12.2 million. It’s highly unlikely he opts out with so much uncertainty this offseason.

Fits with: Pistons

13. Bryn Forbes

Age: 27

Forbes is the kind of guy who doesn’t get many kudos, but consistently contributes to winning. Essentially, he’s the perfect Spur. Forbes is undersized for a two guard, but his shooting is better than most. He’s a career 40 percent shooter from three. Forbes is probably miscast as a starter, but as a bench shooter he’d fit in anywhere.

Fits with: Spurs, Celtics, Clippers, Lakers, Bucks, Rockets, Raptors, Heat, 76ers

Svi Mykhailiuk has NBA value because he is a shooter. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

14. Svi Mykhailiuk (team option, restricted)

Age: 23

There is little chance Detroit lets Mykhailiuk hit the market. He’s only 23 and he shot over 40 percent from three this year. He’s not the kind of guy you let get away, especially when he’s signed for the minimum. If the Pistons do decline his option, Mykhailiuk will be restricted. That gives Detroit the chance to match any offers he might get.

Fits with: Pistons

15. Justin Holiday

Age: 31

Holiday has become a good reserve. He can shoot (career-high 42 percent from three this season), handle the ball a little and is competitive defensively. That’s the kind of game that maintains value. Holiday enjoys playing with his younger brother, Aaron, in Indiana, but keep an eye on older brother Jrue in New Orleans. The Holidays like being together, so Justin could prioritize either spot over other suitors.

Fits with: Pacers, Pelicans, Nets, Clippers, 76ers

The Next Five

16. Kyle Korver

Age: 39

Fits with: Bucks, Celtics, Clippers, Heat

17. Dion Waiters

Age: 29

Fits with: Lakers, Magic, Warriors

18. Jordan McRae

Age: 29

Fits with: Pistons, Magic, Clippers, Cavaliers

19. E’Twaun Moore

Age: 31

Fits with: Pelicans, Clippers, Warriors

20. Rodney Hood (player option)

Age: 28

Fits with: Trail Blazers

Other free agent shooting guards: Dwayne Bacon (restricted), Nicolas Batum (player option), Marco Belinelli, DeAndre’ Bembry (restricted), Sterling Brown (restricted), Alec Burks, Troy Daniels, Hamidou Diallo (team option, restricted), Damyean Dotson (restricted), Courtney Lee, Theo Pinson (team option, restricted), Garrett Temple (team option), Allonzo Trier (restricted)

