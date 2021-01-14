Breaking down the James Harden trade

Subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes

A blockbuster four-team trade sent James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets. Our own Chris Haynes and Vince Goodwill reconvene this week on an emergency episode for your listening pleasure. How will Harden affect the team chemistry both on and off the court? Is Brooklyn the odds-on favorite to win the East or do the Nets have a soap opera on their hands?

