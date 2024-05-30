Breaking down Texans WR Nico Collins new three-year extension

Nico Collins is a newly-paid man and the long-term No. 1 receiver in the Houston Texans’ offense. Good, it’s just what the AFC South champions need to build off a promising first season under C.J. Stroud.

How much will Collins make annually on the current three-year, $72.5 million extension? Well, each season differs based on the salary cap.

According to KPRC2 Sports‘ Aaron Wilson, Collins will earn a base salary of $1.61 million (guaranteed for skill, injury and salary cap) in 2024 in the final year of his rookie contract. In 2025, that number will expand to $13.5 million and then $20 million in 2026 ($10 million of which is fully guaranteed) In 2027, Collins will make $21.25 million in nong-uaranteed and $10 million more fully guaranteed than his deal in 2026.

"We know our mission: we're trying to win a Super Bowl."-WR Nico Collins pic.twitter.com/ZkiNC9Zxqv — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) May 30, 2024

Collins, who last season joined Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins as the only Texans’ player with 1,200 receiving yards in a single season, can earn up to $75 million in incentives. According to Wilson, here’s how the deal will transpire to meet each benchmark:

$250,000 for Pro Bowl selection

$250,000 for 95 or more catches

$250,000 for 1,460 receiving yards.

A third-round pick out of Michigan in 2021, Collins lived up to the billing as Stroud’s go-to target, hauling in 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. In three seasons, Collins has 150 catches for 2,224 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With the deal finalized, Collins becomes the eighth-highest paid wide receiver in the league in annual compensation, trailing Eagles’ DeVonta Smith ($25 million) while ranking ahead of Seahawks’ D.K Metcalf ($24 million). On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins agreed to terms on a three-year, $84.7 million extension with Jaylen Waddle, $76 million of which is guaranteed.

Nico Collins mentions Texans Super Bowl aspirations while talking about the advantages of having Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and himself on the roster: pic.twitter.com/bl6Tj7qBQ7 — James Roy (@JamesRoyNFL) May 30, 2024

The Texans are betting on Collins’ promise moving forward and believe he can live up to the billing as the new No. 1 in an offense that features four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, reliable tight end Dalton Schultz, Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon and breakout rookie Tank Dell.

Diggs, who the Texans traded for this offseason from the Bills in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick, is the only player not under contract through 2026 after Schultz (three-year, $36 million) and Mixon (three-year, $27 million) agreed to extensions earlier this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire