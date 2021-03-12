Breaking down Texans RB David Johnson’s restructured contract

David Johnson was a cut candidate for the Houston Texans entering the 2021 offseason, but the club decided to rework the contract with the former All-Pro rather than release him.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Texans were able to save $6,343,750 in salary cap space due to the restructure. Here is the breakdown.

Johnson will earn a $1.25 million guaranteed salary with a $3 million signing bonus. On top of that, Johnson will have a $750,000 per-game roster bonus with $1 million in incentives. In toto, Johnson’s contract in 2021 has a maximum value of $6 million.

The former Arizona Cardinals gathered 691 yards and six touchdowns on 147 carries. Johnson also caught 33 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson will be paired up with former New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram in 2021. The Texans’ run game will be an even more critical part of the offense given the friction between the organization and franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson.