Breaking down Texans’ picks in Chad Reuter’s 7-round mock draft

It’s the final countdown toward the 2024 NFL draft, and the Houston Texans are ready to finish the job.

Houston, arguably the NFL’s biggest surprise from a season ago, is built to win now. The Texans have a franchise quarterback and pass-rusher on rookie contracts, so it’s best to build around them before pricing takes over. Nick Caserio accomplished part of the equation with the additions of Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, Danielle Hunter, Azeez Al-Shaair and Jeff Okudah.

Spending money to fortify the roster is an immediate way to show progress. Building through the draft is another. Caserio, who last season made a franchise-breaking eight trades over the seven rounds, mentioned that while Houston currently has nine picks, expect that to change before Mr. Irrelevant shows his face.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter released a seven-round mock draft, where the Texans land their franchise cornerback opposite Derek Stingley Jr. and a slew of upside at multiple positions. Here’s a breakdown of the players sent to Houston:

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire