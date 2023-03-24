Breaking down the Texans’ contract with RB Devin Singletary

The Houston Texans gave Dameon Pierce a buddy in the backfield with former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary.

Singletary signed a one-year contract with Houston with a maximum value of $3.75 million.

Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV was able to obtain the details from the contract. The base value of the contract is $2.75 million with a $1 million signing bonus. $2.5 million of the contract is guaranteed with $1.5 million of the salary fully guaranteed.

Singletary caught 38 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown along with carrying 177 times for 819 yards and five touchdowns through 16 games in 2022, all of which he started. The 25-year-old gets a $14,705 per game active roster bonus along with $375,000 incentives plus additional incentives.

Pierce generated 939 yards and four touchdowns on the ground through 13 games last season, all of which he started. Pierce led the Texans with 1,104 scrimmage yards. The next closest running back in terms of scrimmage yards was Red Burkhead with 284.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Why the Alabama pro day matters to the Texans

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire