Breaking down the Texans’ contract with S Jimmie Ward

The Houston Texans found a new centerpiece to their talented young secondary when they signed veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward on Tuesday.

His contract is reportedly worth a maximum of $14.5 million over two years with a $13.5 million base salary. It is unclear exactly how much of this deal will be paid out via bonus to limit his impact on the Texans’ salary cap, but Spotrac is reporting that the number could be as high as $8.5 million.

Jimmie Ward's terms with #Texans (though league source): 2 years, $13m ($6.5m per season), max $14,5m ($7.25m per season with playing time bonuses). — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 14, 2023

The initial details of this contract were reported by Adam Caplan of SiriusXM and the Fox Sports Radio Network on Twitter. The team has yet to acknowledge the signing on social media, but fans are already getting excited at the prospect of having Ward patrolling the Texans’ secondary with Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley.

Ward played for nine seasons as a member of the San Francisco 49ers and will get his start in the Lone Star State with a rebuilding Houston team that desperately needs the experience to lift their up-and-coming defense.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire