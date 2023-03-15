Breaking down the Texans’ contract with former Cowboys WR Noah Brown

The Houston Texans added another veteran receiver to their offense and also a gritty edge blocker who made his bones playing special teams.

Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV was able to obtain the contract details for receiver Noah Brown, who signed a one-year deal to play for the Houston Texans.

The former Dallas Cowboys 2017 seventh-round pick will earn a maximum of $3.1 million on the contract. $2.25 million of that contract is fully guaranteed.

Brown earned a $750,000 signing bonus. The base salary of $1.5 million is fully guaranteed.

The 27-year-old can earn a $20,588 active roster bonus per game and a $500,000 playtime/catches incentive in 2023.

Brown had a career season with Dallas in 202 with 43 catches for 555 yards and three touchdowns.

