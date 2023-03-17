Breaking down the Texans’ contract with DT Sheldon Rankins

The Houston Texans added some beef to their defensive line with former New Orleans Saints and New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV was able to obtain the details from the contract. The former 2016 first-round pick has a one-year, $9.75 million contract with $8.5 million guaranteed.

Sheldon has a $7 million signing bonus with $1.5 million of that money guaranteed.

The former Louisville product earns $73,528 per game active roster bonus, and gets a $750,000 playtime incentive.

Rankins provided the Jets with 40 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, 6.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries through 31 games, 18 of which he started.

More Texans defensive line!

