Breaking down the terms of new Dolphins punter Jake Bailey’s contract

Entering the offseason, the Miami Dolphins had a large hole on special teams, as Thomas Morstead was hitting free agency.

With Morstead signing with the New York Jets, Miami pivoted, signing former New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey.

According to Over the Cap, Bailey and the Dolphins agreed to a one-year deal worth roughly $1.23 million. He will receive $1.08 million in a base salary ($940,000 of which is guaranteed) and $152,500 in a signing bonus. His cap hit will be $1.09 million.

The former Patriot will likely be guaranteed a spot on Miami’s roster in 2023 considering the absence of a backup and the $1.09 million in dead cap that would be caused by his release. The Dolphins would save nothing by cutting him.

Hopefully, he’s healthy after a back injury in 2022 and can return to All-Pro form in South Florida.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill calls teammate NFL's most underrated WR Analyzing the terms of Dolphins WR River Cracraft's new contract Former Dolphins RB signs with XFL team midway through the season

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire