Breaking down the terms of new Dolphins OL Dan Feeney’s contract

Heading into this offseason, one of the biggest holes that the Miami Dolphins had on their roster was the offensive line. With questions at left guard and right tackle, as well as depth, they had to do something.

General manager Chris Grier opted to look around the AFC East, and that’s where he found Dan Feeney, who spent his last two seasons with the New York Jets.

According to Over the Cap, Feeney and the Dolphins agreed to a one-year deal that will pay him $3.25 million. He’ll make $1.08 million in a base salary (fully guaranteed), $2.05 million in a signing bonus and another $125,000 in a roster bonus.

With these being guaranteed to the player at signing, with the exception of the roster bonus, cutting Feeney before the season wouldn’t make sense. Miami would only save that $125,000 while incurring $3.13 million in dead cap.

The 29-year-old, with his experience in the interior, could put some pressure on Liam Eichenberg for the left guard spot, as the latter hasn’t done much to stave off competition this offseason. If Eichenberg does win the job, Feeney will serve as a solid depth piece who can fill in at guard or center if needed.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire