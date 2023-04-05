Breaking down terms of Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel’s new contract

The Miami Dolphins entered the offseason with a lot of questions in their front seven, as many linebackers were hitting free agency, including Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguvoen, Melvin Ingram and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Luckily, Miami was able to retain a number of them, even Van Ginkel who returned after a lot of the bigger signings were already made.

According to Over the Cap, the Dolphins and Van Ginkel agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.65 million. He’ll make $1.51 million in a fully guaranteed base salary, $750,000 in a signing bonus, $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses and another $50,000 in workout bonuses. His cap hit for the 2023 season is set to be $2.65 million.

With the signing bonus and base salary fully guaranteed, Miami wouldn’t save too much if they were to move on from Van Ginkel before the start of the year. In fact, only $390,000 (roster bonuses and workout bonuses) would come off of their books, leaving $2.26 million in dead cap.

The Dolphins have a lot of talent on the edge heading into 2023, as they return Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Emmanuel Ogbah. They also added Malik Reed to replace Melvin Ingram.

This will make it more difficult for Van Ginkel to find consistent opportunities, but he does have some versatility that may make him more important in other areas.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire